What's plaguing you? Invasive jumping worms, horsehair worms and cluster flies top readers' lists

READER QUESTIONS

Q: I have a massive problem, and it is driving me crazy. The house, almost all at once, is filled with large house flies. All I can do is swat them, but more come. What can I do?

— Donald O., Williamstown

A: First, they are not house flies although they are in the house. They are cluster flies, and like stink bugs and multi-colored ladybugs, among other critters entering houses, buildings, and barns are only asking for one thing: a place to stay warm. And your house won the lottery. Their larvae develop inside earthworms living in the ground then develop into cocoons before hatching into adult flies. The adult flies are attracted to the sunny side of homes and various buildings in the fall, looking for ways to get inside before winter. Stop allowing them to drive you crazy, cluster flies do not breed indoors.

As far as I know cluster flies can be reduced without poisons, and among things you can do my suggestion is to get to a grocery store and purchase a couple packages of sticky fly traps to hang from the ceiling where they appear in the largest numbers. Don’t bother heading to big box stores, they are so seasonal, they probably have the space filled with Christmas ornaments.

Q: What birds do you have at your bird feeders? I am new, in my second year, and have both black-oil sunflower and finch seed as you suggested in a column and do not get the least costly seed. The cheap stuff I had last year brought a few birds and they tossed more on the ground than in their tummies.

— Jason, North Adams (A student)

A: I know of a senior citizen who wanted a bird feeder and her son-in law- got her a feeder and a bag of descent seed (black-oil sunflower) and almost immediately began getting a nice assortment of birds, a miracle as for most people attracting birds to a new feeder takes time. When that seed was used, she purchased an inexpensive mixed seed and began to wonder where the birds had gone.

The birds I have had visiting since I began in November are (in no special order) tufted titmouse, chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, song sparrow, white-crowned and tree sparrow, downy and red-bellied woodpecker, pine siskin, house finch, English sparrow, blue jay, mourning dove, robin and bluebird, but NO goldfinch. The foods I am offering include suet cake, black-oil sunflower hearts, finch seed (rich with white millet seed) with a crab apple tree and winterberry shrubs.

HORSEHAIR WORMS

Steve K., of Windsor, writes: "Here is a picture of several horsehair nematodes I retrieved from a small pond in my yard last year. They seem to be harmless to fish and other wildlife. The only problem I have with them is that they plug up my water pumps I have running all winter to keep the pond from freezing over. This sample of them froze solid over the winter. In the spring when the temperature warmed up the worms just came back to life. They are very tough little guys, almost impossible to pull apart and break. It’s like where did they come from?"

He added, "As for those jumping worms, they are great for fishing. They stay more active for a longer time. Trout love them."

JUMPING WORMS

READER COMMENTS:

Wendy D., of Canaan, N.Y. writes: “My neighbors cut out your article in The Eagle, about jumping worms, and gave it to me because I’ve been studying them in my yard for several years and trying to learn all that I can. We have them all over the place in Canaan, N.Y., and I think that the biggest ones are along the tracks where the power lines are, in the right-of-ways that the trucks use. They must have gotten transported from place-to-place in the tires of the NYSEG trucks because [that location] consistently seems to be where the most gigantic ones are.

I am horrified by the situation. I was feeling like I was having a mental breakdown because of watching [these worms] take over and spread across the beautiful woods and trying to gather and solarize or drown them. Now, most of my neighbors have them. [They are] also in Chatham, in the Heidelberg’s, Albany, Delmar, Sacandaga reservoir; you name it they’re spreading like crazy. I now no longer have my beautiful wood thrush, and my robins are all gone because I think all the food on the forest floor that they depended on is being just chewed up; it’s devastating. I’m frightened for the trees. I’m frightened for the planet; it’s just more carbon that’s not being sequestered."

TICK SEASON

Tick Season is any warm day when the temperature is above 40 F. Just because we have had frost, snow and chilling weather do not think the deer tick problem is solved for the next six months! Want to know more about ticks and lyme disease? The Berkshire Lyme Alliance meets 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield.