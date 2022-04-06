MassWildlife has only confirmed 2 mountain lion reports in the last 30 years. Here's why reports are so tough to prove ...

Q: While walking October Mountain just recently, I am sure I saw a mountain lion. It was not in any hurry. Have there been others reporting this big cat recently? I wish I could see it again! (Don’t use my name as others think I’m crazy).

A: I have hoped to see a big cat, that is bigger than a bobcat since NatureWatch began getting reports in the 1980s. Most of the reports I would not consider; a few from experienced hunters and outdoor people were hard to discount, although none of them had photographic proof or any footprints or scratch markings except for one naturalist that I have known for years.

We know that strays have wandered through New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts; that does not indicate that a sighting means we have a resident mountain lion in the Berkshires. I would always share potential sightings with Tom French, Ph.D., assistant director of MassWildlife’s Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program for nearly 35 years, now retired. In Massachusetts Wildlife magazine (No. 2, 2015) French wrote a thorough piece, "Mountain Lions in Massachusetts: Distinguishing the Fiction from the Facts." (You can download the article from mass.gov/doc/mountain-lions-in-massachusetts-distinguishing-fiction-from-the-facts/download.) It's one piece that he wrote, that I have used in discussing the possibility of hard-to-believe sightings and I quote, “People are always hopeful that what they have seen is something unusual, rather than just common and mundane.”

Mistaken reports of mountain lions are most commonly bobcats. Many people do not realize how large a grown Bobcat is. An adult male bobcat can reach four feet in length and 35 to 40 pounds. Coyotes have been mistaken for mountain lions.

Most mountain lion sightings are reported without any evidence other than eyewitness descriptions. MassWildlife uses evidence-based criteria to confirm reports of mountain lions and does not investigate or confirm reports without evidence. Evidence considered could include "the body of a dead mountain lion or a live wild-captured animal; photos or video, in which a mountain lion can be identified and MassWildlife can confirm the location; DNA evidence from hair, scat, etc.; track sets or photos of track sets; other tangible physical evidence verified by qualified professionals."

There is no evidence of a reproducing mountain lion population in Massachusetts, MassWildlife says on its website. However, there have been two confirmed reports of mountain lions in the state in the last 30 years. Both cases meet the evidence requirements of MassWildlife. In April 1997, tracker John McCarter found scat near a beaver carcass at the Quabbin Reservation. Two independent labs confirmed the scat found at the site came from a mountain lion.

According to French's article: “To date, the only other confirmed evidence of a wild Mountain Lion in Massachusetts was found on March 4, 2011, when Steve Ward, a DCR forester, photographed a trail in the snow crossing a frozen cove near the southwestern end of Quabbin Reservoir.” Now, similar proof is what we need!

Learn more about the two confirmed reports of mountain lions in Massachusetts at mass.gov/dfw/mt-lions.

Q: I recently read the book "The Scarlet Pimpernel" by Sir Percy Blakeney and was telling a friend about it, and she reminded me that it is also is a wildflower. I wonder if it grows around here at all?

— Cindy, Pittsfield

A: It is less common than many other invasives but is found here in the Berkshires. I saw it growing in Richmond along the road to Richmond Pond some years ago, pointed out by the late David St. James. It is a low, sprawling plant with small 1.4-inch scarlet flowers. It is considered an invasive species brought by early settlers from Europe (my guess Great Britain) for medicinal purposes and grown for a variety of ailments, among them in those days, leprosy. It is also called “Poor man’s Weatherglass” because it needs a sunny day to open (similar to chicory, another plant, only much larger with blue flowers that were brought here from Europe).

Q: Can you give me an idea if wild turkeys can fly? We have seen them run through our yard.

— Lisa O. (and sons), Holyoke

A: I should have asked a turkey hunter! I have seen them fly and do so — especially into trees — when in danger, either real or imagined. When they fly, it is more like a burst and reaches around 50 mph. They run to about 25 mph.

READER COMMENTS

Carol Ann P., of Hinsdale, wrote, “Thank you for the very informative article on invasive species! I was able to look up the particulars and photos online. (I don't get the daily Eagle but I get The Berkshires in Brief [online newsletter] and read it daily.)

I didn't realize mullein was an invasive even though I have it popping up in strange places in my yard every year. The same with garlic mustard. At first, I thought it was pretty, but then it kept spreading on the edge of the woodlands next to my lawn. I pull it up but may not have done so soon enough.

Japanese knotweed and phragmites are the bane of my existence on our road. It seems like nothing will kill them! It is a gravel road and when the plows clear the road in the winter (or grade it in summer) they spread the invasive all along the edge. Oh well, not much I can do about that.”

William B., of Pittsfield wrote, “I learned something from your column about invasive species. And I would like to see more plants and even animals in future columns. Thank you in advance.”

Thomas P. wrote, “I never thought coltsfoot was invasive. It was a favorite of Euell Gibbons and I thought it was natures’ remedy for coughs and colds. A couple of summers ago I found it in our yard and was happy to see it by cultivating it into a small patch. Not a good idea I guess.”