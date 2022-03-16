No, that cardinal in the window isn't spying on you. It thinks its reflection is an intruding cardinal

READER QUESTIONS

Q: This past winter at our feeder we have a pair of cardinals and the male often comes to the windows and looks in. Is this odd behavior?

— A reader, Becket

A: Its actions have nothing to conceit or interest in what is doing within. The male is not looking in; it is looking no farther than its own reflection on the windowpanes. What it sees now is going to cause it more anguish as nesting season approaches. Its shadow is perceived as another male cardinal, soon to seize its territory. By mid-April, you will be writing for advice on how to stop its interest in your windows. Begin now by chasing the bird away. Maybe move the feeder.

I have several different birds that look through our window where the feeders are hung, so I also think from time to time that these birds — house finches, dark-eyed junco, goldfinch, even a rose-breasted grosbeak, among others — are reminding me to refill the feeders. I’m probably wrong.

Q: We have a mourning dove nesting in our tree. What is the average amount of eggs, do the male and female take turns sitting on the nest? How long does it take to hatch. Very sweet. They mate for life. We see one roaming around and I think it’s the mate because we would see two at a time and now only one. Be well and the doves will be nesting up north soon.

— Randy J. (Wintering in Florida)

A: Two eggs are laid, one the first night and the second early the next morning. Incubation is by both sexes with the male doing the work during the day and the female handling the chore during the night. Incubation lasts 14 to 15 days. Hatchlings are cared for about 26 days. (I rely on "A Guide to The Nest, Eggs, and Nestlings of North American Birds" by Paul J. Baicich and Colin J. O. Harrison for such data). And by the time this has appeared in the paper, odds are the young have probably fledged.

Q: A big skunk went through our yard at about dusk about February 22 or 23 and I wonder if it is early, as I thought that they would still be hibernating. What do you think?

— Allen, Dalton

A: First, skunks do not hibernate but go into winter sleep, and while we don’t usually see much of them during the winter, some may be somewhat active in decent weather. About this time though, when you saw it, it was probably a male, and was looking for a mate; by now they will have already mated, as it begins in the latter part of February. We begin seeing them at dusk for the most part because they are nocturnal, but sometimes they may be seen during the daytime.

Q: I have a new bluebird house on my property and want to encourage a pair nesting. At the beginning of March, I spotted a bluebird under the tree I hung the box on in the late afternoon. Is he or she an early arrival and is there anything I can feed it or them?

— Charles, Pittsfield

A: Bluebirds have long been thought to return in February to scout out nesting places, but my guess is most have been around throughout the winter or do not migrate any great distance. I have seen them through this past winter, mostly with a flock of robins, and they have been reported throughout January and February in recent years. During the 20th Century, the extremely cold winters we had would wipe them out. People like you who have put out one or more bluebird boxes (I repeat, bluebird houses) have helped their recovery.

As for the only other thought I have to attract these: Offer freeze-dried mealworms, offered just about everywhere that wild bird seed is sold. I put them out in a yogurt cup following a picture a reader sent me. It worked with her, but as far as I am concerned it has been frustrating. I did have one bluebird, the rest of the time, either the starlings emptied it, or the gray squirrels did.