Readers want to know if trilliums can be picked and how to identify noisy river birds

READER COMMENTS

Q: My mother has long told me when we would be out walking with dad in the woods and would find a trillium, they called them wake-robin, that they were very rare and we should never pick them. Is this true? We were in a state forest.

— Marcia, Pittsfield

A: Well, you should not pick anything in state forests and for that matter on any private land. At one time, maybe back in the 1880s and early 1900s, and before, they may have been picked without reason, today they are common in moist rich woods. Of course, they should not be picked on private or public land regardless.

Q: We are new at kayaking and have been enjoying the Hoosic River. There is one bird we see along the way that seems to be leading us. It is a noisy bird and dark in color. As you can tell I know nothing about birds.

– Edward, Adams

A: My guess is that you are bothering a kingfisher that was probably perched on a branch over the water waiting for a fish to show itself. When I see them under the same conditions, I wonder just why they don’t stay where they are and let me continue on my way or fly a short distance behind me.

Having a computer my suggestion is that you enter allaboutbirds.org/guide/Belted_Kingfisher/id. And you will learn, free of cost, all you will need to know this common species. And peruse allaboutbirds.org. You will find a bonanza of information!

The kingfisher is probably the most noisy resident along the river that you will encounter. Another bird that is often encountered along the river is the green heron and the great-blue heron that will also lead the way as you approach. There is so much excitement for quiet new kayakers along waterways!

Q: Some time back in the spring you wrote about the garlic mustard and the problems it causes. This spring and now summer it seems to be everywhere. I went out pulling it out in Lenox and Stockbridge when I would go out earlier before it’s flowers opened, or went to seed. Why don’t more people do it?

— A Lenox Reader

A: I wish I had an answer.

BIRDING IN OUR BACKYARD

This past week has been an exciting time for three bird families in The Smith Family yard. First, in the bluebird box that we shared a photo of in Naturewatch on May 28, the five babies that been nearly constant begging for grubs from their parents became totally quiet, and the parents had pretty much disappeared. Feeling somewhat upset I quietly opened the box and peeked inside. I discovered that they decided it was time to go off on their own, and the parents had gone off for a relaxing holiday.

At about the same time, a noisy group of robin babies, that were nested at the near middle of shared lengthy arborvitae with Al and Leona Hall, decided that it was good enough for the thrush cousins the bluebirds, it was good enough for them. I nearly immediately saw the robin parents constantly working our small vegetable garden for worms and grubs.

A few days following, at the end of the same arborvitae, a noisy much larger common grackle couple departed one and all; the first time we had ever had this family on our property, one that I was somewhat worried might harm the robin neighbors; apparently, they didn’t.

Yet to be visibly actively this season has been the chipping sparrow family, probably because I had run out of their favorite seed.

And our neighbor across the road, the golf course, with a somewhat dilapidated barn adjacent to Crane Avenue, may well have a family of turkey vultures nesting in its upper parts.

Any comments from readers regarding the worms that were causing a problem over the past few years?