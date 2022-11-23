READER QUESTIONS
Q: Is it against the law to destroy woodpeckers? We have one that is digging small holes and making holes in a tree near the shed. I think it is the same pecker. One is making holes around a fruit tree that I planted a while ago.
Q: Is it against the law to destroy woodpeckers? We have one that is digging small holes and making holes in a tree near the shed. I think it is the same pecker. One is making holes around a fruit tree that I planted a while ago.
Email Thom Smith at Naturewatch41@gmail.com or write him care of The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.