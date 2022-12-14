The birds at our feeders have been busy beyond anything I have believed. The activity at the feeders, especially at the two safflower seed feeders, keep me busy, and as I write this, they promise to continue to keep me busy. Fortunately, I recently purchased a 20-pound bag of seed and because I did not remember that I had, I purchased a second bag! I should keep better track as the stuff is not cheap!

The birds do keep the feeders busy and there's a little bit of anger on my part because the English sparrow has decided to begin eating it. The cardinals, house finches, goldfinches, juncos, chickadees, nuthatches and downy woodpeckers are for the most part the usuals here, now choosing to dine on safflower. When I choose black oil seed hearts they appear to also feed on that. I keep telling myself that I should become a bit more financially careful. And when the supply does finish I may well choose not to purchase anymore and simply begin only feeding simply sunflower seed and leave it to that. Come to think of it, I have already purchased a bag of that, and forgot I began feeding it from time to time.

The dark-eyed junco has begun feeding at the feeders, even the feeders that they never feed at in the past. There was a time when I would scatter some feed on the ground for them. I don't bother with that anymore, they find it beneath feeders themselves.

I probably mentioned that for the first time around the end of November, a melanistic gray squirrel spent a few hours feeding on seed on the ground.

READER QUESTIONS

Q: It took me time to find out its name but, I have a red-bellied woodpecker from time to time at our feeders in Pittsfield.

— Seth, Pittsfield

A: Yes, it isn't easy to see its belly. It isn't a common species but a lovely one! It is a somewhat common residence here in the Berkshires that didn't occur until 1972, in Ashley Falls, a village of Sheffield, but now it has been recorded throughout the Berkshires in the hilltowns. And believe it or not, one is at our feeder on Dec. 13. It is the only zebra-backed woodpecker having a red cap. The male has a whole crown and the female has a red one, on the nape only.

Q: A reader asks (without adding a name) if it is normal for a winter wren to be around in late November for a few days.

A: The answer is it is rare for them to be seen here in December, January, and February, but they are more regularly seen near the end of March or early April and departing by early November. So, yes it is rare to see one in late November.

Q: I purchased suet last summer and keep it even now — the high-energy sunflower suet cakes and other ones, — the birds ate them, but not as much as I thought. Is it the kind I should have or what?

— Hellen, Pittsfield

A: Maybe you might try a chunk of suet from the butcher. I find that somewhat more interesting to native birds. Birds do eat various suet cakes, but just must get ready for them.

Q: What is the smaller woodpecker that is sometimes at our feeders? Besides a difference in size, they look pretty much alike. We have at times a large and a smaller version that comes now and then. The more common of the two is the smaller version. They look alike.

— John, Lanesborough

A: The downy woodpecker is common through the Berkshires and is the small one, and the larger is the hairy woodpecker. The hairy woodpecker is more apt to be seen in higher elevations and in the winter. The larger one is less seen around homes.

Q: While walking on a dirt road in Richmond I saw some walking fern growing on a rock. Is this common? I know it is common down at The Cobble in Sheffield but never saw it elsewhere.

— Lewis, The Berkshires

A. According to Pamela B. Weatherbee in her "Flora of Berkshire County, Massachusetts," it is "occasional to frequent. On shaded moist, moss-covered marble boulders or ledges. Large patches are sometimes seen." The trick is to find it on lime/marble outcrops. I have found it in a few places in the Berkshires including Lanesborough, Richmond, Sheffield and Pittsfield.