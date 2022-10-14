Aster season is coming to an end here in Zone 5, but don’t cut down those drying stalks just yet, says John Magee. A garden designer based in Middleburg, Va., John is a leader of the native plant landscaping movement in the northern Virginia and Washington, D.C, area. Those withered aster flowers, John points out, are packed with nutritious seeds that can help feed the birds in their fall migration, and indeed through the winter. What’s more, the seeds the birds don’t eat are likely to sprout into volunteer seedlings that can enrich the rest of your garden.

I got to know John through The Native Plant Podcast, the award-winning program about native flora that he helps to produce. John, like me, trained in ornamental horticulture back when typically only exotic plants were considered worthy of cultivation. However, in the early 1990s, the naturalists at a nearby nature sanctuary rejected his donation of a plant he had grown, a showy but invasive purple loosestrife, and his eyes were opened to what he had been missing. His interest in native plants was rare at the time among horticulturists. It turned into a passion, and eventually, in 2010, this expressed itself in him establishing Magee Design, a firm that does a million dollars of business a year now in designing and installing native-based landscapes.

I turned to John a couple of weeks ago when I wanted to know more about the role that our native asters can play in the garden.

“Without a doubt,” John said, “they’re really the showstoppers of the fall garden.”

In part, that has to do with their diversity. When I think of asters, I always focus on the New England aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae). One of the most spectacular members of this group, this species can reach a height of 6 feet, bearing big bunches of deep violet to lavender-pink flowers. John agreed that this makes a great accent for the autumn perennial garden. Yet for John, what came to mind first was the heath aster (Symphyotrichum ericoides), a lower-growing (1-3 feet tall), white bloomer that spreads by rhizomes to make dense, floriferous patches.

The diversity of the asters — there are some 150 species native to North America — means that there are members that are adapted to almost any conditions you will find in your landscape. New England asters, for example, prefer rich, moist soils though they tolerate any except the driest sands and will thrive in full sun to light shade. The heath aster, in contrast, demands full sun but will flourish not only on well-drained loams but also on the doughtiest sand and gravel soils. The white wood aster (Eurybia divaricata), a late-summer-to-early-fall bloomer with white flowers, grows to a height of 2 to 4 feet in partial shade to shade and is fairly indifferent to soil type, adapting well to clays, loams and sands. John recommends this last species as relatively foolproof, a great plant for novice gardeners.

A shorter species John favors for its handsome heart-shaped leaves, the appropriately named big leaf aster (Eurybia macrophylla), tops out at 1 to 2 feet, making a useful ground cover for partial shade to shade and is notably drought tolerant. He also plants a lot of the blue wood aster (Symphyotrichum cordifolium), which bears light blue flowers in full sun to partial shade, and calico aster (Symphiotrichum laterifolium) “Lady in Black,” which has white flowers with rose-red centers and purplish-black foliage.

Asters provide food not only for migrating birds but also nectar for migrating monarch butterflies and other late season native insects.

Like the autumn season itself, the beauty of the aster flowers is heightened by the sense of time passing. There are lots of late summer perennials, John notes, like goldenrods, but “when you start getting into the asters, that’s when you know it’s time to start cleaning up the garden, it’s time to start putting the pots away, it’s time to start getting ready for winter. And so while I welcome that moment of the year when we have asters, it’s also a moment of sadness.” But then comes winter, a season John loves, and a time when the aster stems add structure to the dormant garden and provide refuges for overwintering insects.