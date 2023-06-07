Instead of hauling endless bags of mulch into your yard, fill your garden's empty space by planting 'green mulches'

Instead of mulching your plants, why not try planting a mulch?
That’s a decision that growing numbers of gardeners are adopting. Instead of hauling in endless bags of bark or shredded and dyed wood, they fill the empty soil in their gardens with perennial plants. According to ecological gardening expert, Larry Weaner, founder of the much sought-after design and installation firm Larry Weaner Landscape Associates, the plants may provide the same benefits as the familiar non-living mulches, with a few other dividends as well.
The secret to success in a conversion such as this lies in a judicious choice of plants. Weaner, who works almost solely with native plants of species indigenous to the landscape’s region, naturally prefers to use low-growing native perennials for his green mulches. This preference is not arbitrary. In part, it reflects Weaner’s commitment to creating landscapes that benefit wildlife and reinforce local ecosystems, both of which are services that natives perform naturally, and that exotics mostly do not. However, this preference also derives from Weaner’s decades of experience that local, indigenous natives will generally perform better in the long term with less maintenance than imported, exotic plants.
Of course, there are super robust exotics such as Japanese pachysandra (Pachysandra terminalis) and Vinca minor (commonly known as periwinkle) that will quickly spread to cover the soil and are almost carefree. Unfortunately, their spread doesn’t stop at the property line — they commonly invade adjacent natural areas, displacing the native flora. Fortunately, the native flora routinely offers many robust alternatives.
Unlike traditional groundcovers, which are commonly planted in single-species stands, a native green mulch should be diverse. In other words, don’t just plant black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia hirta) in that sunny soil around the base of your shrubs or trees, intermingle it with other plants that are commonly found with it in the wild, such as bee balm (Monarda fistulosa), purple prairie clover (Dalea purpurea), and blazing star (Liatris spicata). In this way, you will greatly increase the types of wildlife your planting will benefit, and by providing flowers that bloom at different seasons, you provide an extended buffet for pollinators, as well as prolonging the treat for your eyes.
The benefits of conventional, non-living mulches include suppression of weeds and keeping the soil cooler and moister during the summer. If the mulch is organic, it will also enrich the soil with organic matter as it decomposes. According to Weaner, the native living mulch provides all these things, too. It shades the soil, cooling it, inhibiting the germination of weed seeds, and even, by warding off the sun, conserving the soil’s moisture. The plants’ roots also open channels down into the soil, allowing any water that falls on the area to be absorbed more easily; some conventional mulches, such as shredded bark, tend to pack down with time so they actually shed water, preventing it from reaching the soil. A living native mulch also injects organic matter right into the soil as the plants’ older roots are replaced by new growth and decay.
Planting the perennials is, of course, a greater chore than spreading a conventional mulch, but you will recoup the labor over time because, unlike the shredded bark or wood that must be refreshed annually, the perennials will, if well chosen to suit the conditions, naturally renew themselves from year to year.
In open, sunny spots, you can install a living native mulch economically by sowing in a low-growing meadow seed mix of compact grasses and flowers. Because the seeds of native woodland perennials typically have a short life span, they are typically difficult to start in this manner. Usually, a living mulch of woodland perennials must be started by purchasing pre-started plants. This can get very expensive if the planting needs to cover a large area. To reduce the cost, Weaner suggests starting colonies of the plants at intervals throughout the area. Over time, the plants will spread by roots or stems, or by dropping their seeds, which in a natural setting have the chance to germinate and grow while still fresh and viable. That, of course, is another advantage of a living native mulch: given the chance, it will propagate itself.
To listen to the rest of my conversation with Weaner about green mulches, listen to the Berkshire Botanical Garden’s “Growing Greener” podcast at berkshirebotanical.org/growinggreener.