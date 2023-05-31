Fracking can contaminate soil and poison groundwater. Maya K. van Rossum wrote a book on how to strengthen your state's Bill of Rights to stop this from happening

Back in late April, I attended an Earth Day celebration, where I met a thoroughly remarkable woman, Maya K. van Rossum. Today, I’m going to step back from advice on how to cultivate your garden to profile a movement — “Green Amendments for the Generations” — that she is leading. This movement, I predict, will have a hugely positive impact not only on your personal landscape but also on countless other aspects of your daily life.
An attorney based in Pennsylvania, van Rossum has served as the Delaware Riverkeeper since 1994. As she explained to me, that means she is responsible for coordinating a network of advocates who guard the health of that river, which drains 13,539 square miles in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York. A principal threat that van Rossum and her colleagues have confronted is the environmental devastation caused by fracking. They had succeeded in securing a temporary ban on fracking within the watershed by 2012 when the fracking industry struck back. Working behind closed doors, industry leaders assembled a bill (Act 13) that would greatly loosen public control of their activities in Pennsylvania and succeeded in pushing this through the state legislature and getting it signed by the governor.
Because of its temporary fracking ban, this new law wouldn’t have immediately affected the Delaware watershed, but van Rossum takes an ecosystem-wide view of environmental protection. She discovered that the Pennsylvania state constitution included a clause in its Bill of Rights section which affirmed that residents had a right to pure water, clean air and a healthy environment. Joining with seven municipalities that were concerned that the new law deprived local communities of the right to regulate fracking within their borders, the Delaware Riverkeeper Network brought a suit before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that charged Act 13 with violating the state Bill of Rights. In December of 2013, the plaintiffs won.
Van Rossum pointed out to me in a conversation last May that most existing environmental regulations, including the landmark Clean Water and Clean Air Acts of the 1970s, essentially took ongoing pollution and environmental degradation for granted. All these laws did was to regulate how and to what extent these harms would be permitted. Her experience with Act 13 suggested that the language in Pennsylvania’s Bill of Rights was a far more powerful tool for protecting the environment. When van Rossum checked, however, she found that Montana was the only other state with a similar guarantee. She resolved to change that.
First, she wrote a book, "The Green Amendment: Securing Our Right to A Healthy Environment." Published in 2017, this volume detailed the devastating experiences homeowners have had with fracking and its contamination of the soil and poisoning of the groundwater. She outlined the power for residents she had found in Pennsylvania’s Bill of Rights and urged her readers to join in making sure that their state constitutions included similar protection in their own states’ bill of rights. This book met with favorable reviews and in 2018 won a Living Now Evergreen Awards gold medal as a “world-changing book.
In 2019 van Rossum built on this foundation to create Green Amendments for the Generations, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting what was becoming a popular movement. Since then, she has traveled the country to meet with local environmentalists who are seeking to adapt the green amendment concept to suit their states. In 2021, New York State voters passed, by a 2-1 margin, a green amendment to the Bill of Rights in their state constitution. Currently, van Rossum told me, Green Amendments for the Generations is collaborating with 17 other states on similar efforts.
In November 2022, van Rossum published a second edition of her book "The Green Amendment" which is expanded to include consideration of environmental racism, the climate crisis, the human health devastation caused by environmental degradation, and the importance of protecting future generations from pollution and environmental harm. I should note that all profits from both editions have gone to support Green Amendments for the Generations.
Do you wish to support an amendment to your state constitution? If so, van Rossum urges you to explore the nonprofit's website at forthegenerations.org. Click on the heading “About Us” to find out if yours is one of the active states. If not, says van Rossum, perhaps you will be the person to bring the movement home.
To listen to my conversation with Maya K. van Rossum, log onto the Berkshire Botanical Garden’s “Growing Greener” podcast at berkshirebotanical.org