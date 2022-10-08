Pass over daffodil bulbs this fall? 'Bulb guru' makes a case for keeping them in your garden

A couple of weeks ago I made a case in this column for substituting native spring ephemeral wildflowers for the ever-popular Dutch bulbs as a way to boost the services your garden provides to local wildlife. Since then I’ve spoken to Brent Heath, co-founder with his wife Becky of Brent and Becky’s Bulbs in Gloucester, Va. Brent, who is the go-to guru of bulb growing in North America, made a strong case for the role that bulbs can play in a sustainable and chemical-free garden.

To begin with, Brent corrected my use of the term “Dutch bulbs.” It’s true that most of the spring-flowering bulbs sold in the United States are grown in the Netherlands, but almost none are actually native to that country. Of the hundreds of species of spring flowering bulbs that grow naturally from western Europe and North Africa through the Near East and Central Asia, Brent noted, only one species of narcissus or “daffodil” is native to the Netherlands.

The domination of the modern bulb trade by Dutch growers is due to the fact that conditions there are ideal for bulb cultivation. The land that the Dutch reclaimed from the sea is typically sandy, providing the good drainage that most bulbs demand, and the nation’s maritime climate is characterized by cold but not extreme weather and moist, cool weather from late spring through early summer, which also favors bulb growth. As a result, the Dutch growers have no need of chemical pesticides. They enrich their soil with a couple of inches of compost annually and control soil-borne diseases and pests by flooding the fields with water.

This chemical-free style of bulb growing translates readily to American gardens, according to Brent. This makes them ideal for his personal garden and his wife Becky’s “teaching garden,” which she maintains for the benefit of visiting gardeners. Both are located in the watershed of the Chesapeake Bay, whose water has been degraded in recent decades, largely by chemical runoff from lawns and gardens, and which is now the object of a multi-state cleanup campaign. For fertilizer, Brent and Becky favor organic products formulated for bulbs, which they apply in the fall, when the bulbs are sending their roots out into the surrounding soil. Do not mix fertilizer into the planting holes, as that will burn the emerging roots.

A well-drained soil is essential for spring-flowering bulbs, as the Dutch discovered. Brent’s personal garden boasts a sandy loam, which is ideal, although he, too, adds a couple of inches of compost annually both to provide a natural source of nutrients and to help the fast draining soil retain enough moisture to keep the bulbs thriving. Becky’s garden lies on heavy clay. She has combatted this with even heavier doses of compost, which helps to break up the clay and improve its drainage. She also enhances the drainage by heaping the soil into raised beds.

Brent’s greatest passion is for daffodils, which among he points out are naturally deer and rabbit resistant because of their bitter flavor, and even avoided by voles, the omnivorous wild rodents that are a bulb-grower’s nemesis. Other bulbs Brent sprays with the liquid form of Plantskydd, an organic animal repellent, which he lets dry on the bulbs before planting them. After planting, he sprinkles the freshly turned soil with the granular form of Plantskydd to discourage excavation by squirrels and chipmunks. An additional application of the liquid form of the repellant as the bulbs’ leaves emerge in the spring, followed by yet another when the flower shoots and buds appear provides insurance against deer.

The other keys to helping spring-flowering bulbs thrive are threefold. Plant them at the proper season, after soil’s temperature drop to 60 F. and before it freezes; mulch bulb plantings with some organic material such as shredded fall leaves to moderate changes of soil temperature during the winter; and leave the bulbs’ foliage intact after the flowering season until the leaves yellow and sprawl. Don’t water the spring-flowering bulbs during their summer dormancy; during the hot weather, they prefer a dry bed, “as do you and I,” says Brent. And, he adds, although they may not be native to North America, the early spring flowering bulbs such as crocuses and snowdrops do provide pollen and nectar for early season pollinators.

For more information about growing spring bulbs sustainably, listen to my conversation with Brent Heath on the Berkshire Botanical Garden’s Growing Greener podcast at berkshirebotanical.org.