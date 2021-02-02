BECKET -- Jacob’s Pillow is hosting Dance On!, a virtual community dance party, 8-9 p.m., Feb. 20.
The event is free with suggested donation.
All donations from the Zoom gathering will be equally shared between Berkshire Immigrant Center in Pittsfield and Volunteers in Medicine in Great Barrington "in recognition of their work providing direct, essential services to Berkshire County during the COVID-19 pandemic," the Pillow said in a news release.
Choreographer, dancer Christal Brown, founding artistic director of Inspirit, will host. New York-based DJ DP One will perform a live set.
A performer at New York venues and clubs including Le Poisson Rouge and 1OAK, DP has toured with a variety of recording artists, among them such Lauryn Hill and John Legend. DP’s dance-friendly sets are packed with Top 40 hits, Hip-Hop, R&B, Reggae, Classics, Funk, Latin, and more.
Dance On! is presented as part of Discover Pittsfield’s 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival, celebrating its 10th year with virtual shows, performances, and outdoor activities.
Complete information, RSVPs and donations to Berkshire Immigrant Center and Volunteers in Medicine are available online at jacobspillow.org/dance-on.
Berkshire Immigrant Center supports individuals and families through the immigration process and beyond to lead engaged lives in the Berkshires. Its mission is to assist individuals and families in making the economic, psychological, and cultural adjustment to a new land, not only by meeting basic needs, but also by helping them to become active participants in their new community. Complete information is available online at berkshireic.org/
Volunteers in Medicine provides free comprehensive healthcare to the income-qualified and uninsured or under-insured, with an integrated approach to wellness that brings patients together to build support systems and create positive lifestyle change. VIM Berkshires was the first VIM facility in New England and remains the only one in Massachusetts, fulfilling over 6,000 patient appointments in the Berkshires in 2019. VIM is a partner in the Jacob’s Pillow Medicine in Motion program. Through a Creativity Connects grant, this program offers workshops and symposia to research how dance and the Jacob’s Pillow Curriculum in Motion® approach can improve the health and morale of medical employees, nurture creative problem-solving, and promote well-being. Complete information is available online at vimberkshires.org/