GREAT BARRINGTON — The Olga Dunn Dance Company’s plan for this holiday season was a performance this month as in previous years at their home stage at Saint James Place. But as with so many things this strange year, that idea went out the window months ago. Still, the company wanted to find a way to perform for its audience, and perhaps even find a way to help it grow a little.
“We know [our audience] will be there, but it’s also an adventure to have access to people who normally would not come out to the theater,” said company founder Olga Dunn. “We hope to turn them on to dance even if they didn’t think they would like it.”
Beginning Saturday evening at 7 p.m., the company is offering a free, streaming “virtual holiday dance performance” that will go live at 7 p.m. and remain available until Jan. 15. “A Gift of Dance” is a roughly half-hour program featuring two works choreographed by Dunn and set to the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” featuring dancers Rosa Barnaba, Ava Girard, with Hope St. Jock, Julie Webster, and Jamal Ahamad. There will also be a reading and dance set to the poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” featuring Barnaba, Webster and Kate Chester, which Dunn said “melds our dancing with theater, which we really love doing.”
“People really need something uplifting, fun and in the holiday spirit,” she said. “We’re all trying to celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Years as best we can. It’s so much different this year.”
Each of the works is an original dance, set with music that is familiar to generations of audiences, yet still holds what Dunn described as a sense of mystery and possibility for interpretation.
For her part of the performance, Girard will dance a solo interpretation of the “Arabian Dance” from “The Nutcracker.” Originally from New Hampshire, Girard has been with the company for four years. She said she hasn’t performed since last winter and has kept busy with dance classes online, exercises and stretches, and beginning college courses online.
She said preparing for this performance has required a few changes in her approach. “When you are in front of a live audience, you have one chance and whatever happens, happens,” she said. “But when you’re filming, you can keep going, looking for imperfections. It’s challenging, but it is really rewarding to be dancing again, and know it is going to reach an audience, eventually.”
The program also includes a preview of a work-in-progress Girard has been creating over this fall called “Venturing.” It has been an experience of maintaining technique and performance quality, while at the same time “trying to draw inspiration from different places.”
Dunn said one of the bigger challenges has been finding a way to adapt these dances that were designed for performance in a theater, with its sense of intimacy and shared space, for something completely new.
“Something may be jaw-dropping in person, but on a small screen has much less impact,” she said. “We’re constantly trying to figure out how the movement translates into a different medium. It’s a learning curve, but every artist is struggling with this.”
That’s included a lot of conversation and practice in ways to film and edit the pieces, and a willingness to rely on trial and error. Dunn said their videographer, Ani Shaker (who is also a board member) “has the best of eyes … she’s able to capture what’s happening on stage.”
“It’s about capturing the energy, and one of the ways is not to be static,” she said. “It is not just [filming] the full body, but coming in close and moving with the action.”
Dunn said that this year’s show comes after a busy and successful 2019 for the company, and they’ve been able to get through this year thanks to that foundation of years working together. All of the performers in this year’s show have been with the group for at least four years, and in some cases up to 15 years. Several of them came up through the company’s education programs.
“There’s an incredible bond that was there before [COVID-19], and is hard to break now,” she said. “We have that recent memory to keep us feeling together as a company.”