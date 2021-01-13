BECKET -- Jacob's Pillow is bringing dance artists to its campus for a full January through June schedule of residencies, new commissions and virtual premieres.
“Thanks to a major grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, we will be able to continue “bubble” residencies in the Pillow Lab, giving direct support to artists who are able to resume dancing together safely,” Jacob's Pillow executive and artistic director Pamela Tatge said.
In the wake of the destruction of the Doris Duke Theatre in a fire in November, the COVID-19-compliant residencies will be held in the winterized Perles Family Studio.
Highlighting the winter/spring schedule:
-- On-site Pillow Lab residencies for six artists including: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE (2020 Jacob’s Pillow Dance Award recipient); New York City Ballet principal dancer Taylor Stanley, and INSPIRIT directed by Christal Brown (formerly of Urban Bush Women); Dorrance Dance; flamenco and Latin dance artist Nelida Tirado; Afro-Brazilian influenced Music from the Sole; plus an additional collaborative residency for Zoe Scofield at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.
-- Virtual commissions from Chrybaby Cozie, whose film “Get the Lite” will highlight the contemporary hip-hop style Litefeet; and from Eiko, who will premiere a film created with Liz Sargent and Minos Papas in dialogue with the site of the Doris Duke Theatre.
-- Dance for Social Justice™ workshops as part of an ongoing residency with Boston-based choreographer Mar Parrilla in Pittsfield, as well as virtual Jacob’s Pillow-hosted Dance Education Laboratory (DEL) workshops on dance history and pedagogy.
-- Virtual convenings of field leaders in a Dance and Social Change working group supported by the Ford Foundation.
Artists and company members will quarantine and undergo rounds of COVID-19 testing prior to arrival, and will remain onsite with all food and supplies delivered for the duration of the residency period. Pillow staff will provide contactless support to the companies, with mask-wearing and social distancing required during any interaction.
Tatge said the Mellon Foundation support "ensures that we can continue the Inside the Pillow Lab docuseries, giving audiences in our region and around the world a window into what artists are creating during these turbulent times. "At the same time, we continue providing virtual programs to stay engaged with communities in Berkshire county and artists and educators across the country.
"It’s imperative that we continue to stay in conversation and gain insight and inspiration from this artform that connects us to ourselves and each other.”
“Dance requires the creative interplay between bodies and space, something that has been impossible for dance artists over the past 10 months,” said Emil Kang, program director for arts and culture at the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. “We are thrilled to support the return to artistic community through bubble residencies at Jacob’s Pillow, allowing artists to resume their passion and purpose in the safety of a dance oasis.”
Beyond this winter-spring schedule, Tatge is planning a summer 2021 Festival that will include on-site performances and activities, details of which are expected to be announced in the spring.
Complete information about the January through June schedule is available on the Jacob's Pillow website -- jacobspillow.org. Information about the virtual presentations is available online at jacobspillow.org/virtual-pillow.