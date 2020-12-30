GREAT BARRINGTON -- Janis Martinson has been officially named executive director of the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Martinson has been serving as acting executive director since late November 2019. She succeeds Beryl Jolly who stepped down earlier that month after 15 years in the top job.
Martinson is described in a Mahaiwe news release as "an experienced leader with a proven track record of managing teams, developing boards, facilitating strategic planning, directing brand strategy, and overseeing marketing, communications, and fundraising functions."
“Rather than hesitate in this moment, we are pushing ahead with strong, new executive leadership in Janis," newly re-elected board chair Margaret Deutsch said in the news release.
Before joining the Mahaiwe in 2017, Martinson was vice president of institutional advancement at Lesley University in Cambridge, where she sat on the president’s cabinet and answered for multi-million-dollar returns in annual giving, major gifts, and corporate and foundation fundraising. She also served an extended tenure as chief advancement officer at Miss Hall’s School in Pittsfield, where, among other accomplishments, she completed two successful capital campaigns. Her career path also includes stints in fundraising for educational and performing arts organizations, and some years teaching English and drama in New Jersey public schools.
Martinson has a B.A. in English (certificate in theater and dance) from Princeton University and an M.A in business administration from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass-Amherst.
Her past board service includes Berkshire South Regional Community Center (vice-president), Town of Egremont planning board (chair), and National Coalition of Girls’ Schools. She currently serves as clerk of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.