When President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met the Queen at Windsor Castle on Sunday, the world was watching — and it couldn't help but notice the first lady's elegant powder blue suit.
The single-breasted blazer with a matching sheath dress was created by Monterey resident and fashion designer Adam Lippes.
"It was such a great honor for us," said Lippes, founder and creative director of Adam Lippes LLC, of dressing the first lady for tea with Queen Elizabeth II at her royal residence.
This is the "third or fourth time" Lippes has dressed Biden, he said, explaining that his relationship with her is through the first lady's stylist. The powder blue suit — which was handmade in New York City where the designer's luxury lifestyle brand is based out of — was custom made for Biden and this trip.
"[The first lady] chose the color with her stylist — it's a color we use and love," Lippes said in a phone interview. "I think she liked it because it is simple and strong; it's what she represents."
Biden has also worn blazers and sheath dresses by Lippes, and they are currently "working on pieces for the future."
First ladies often make statements through their design choices during their time at the White House. Biden seems to favor a younger generation of American designers, like Lippes, who may not have global name recognition, but are well-respected in the fashion industry.
"She is quite incredible because she's more like a normal person; she wears things more than once," Lippes said of Biden. "It's wonderful. She understands the work, care, attention to detail and love that goes into making these clothes and doesn't just leave them in a closet. She respects the clothes more like a normal person; more than we’ve ever seen."
While previous first ladies have worn Lippes' designs, this is the first administration he has "actively worked with."
"It's a really big moment for us," he said.
Lippes is also having a big moment at home in Berkshire County where he and Alexander Farnsworth have recently opened Farnsworth Fine Cannabis in Great Barrington. It's one of the state’s first LGBTQ+-owned cannabis retailers. Lippes also recently opened his first store in New York City to sell his designs, launched his resort collection and is preparing for his runway show for New York City's September Fashion Week.
"Things are picking up," he said. "Thank God. ... The pandemic was very tough on us — as it was for so many people — but from a business angle, like travel, like restaurants, women did not need luxury designer apparel. We survived and we are stronger for it. We are seeing in the past two months a very strong pick up. It's certainly welcome news."