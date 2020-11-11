”Des” (Sundance
)
This three-part British miniseries features David Tennant as notorious Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who gained notoriety not just for the girth of his crimes — at the very least he murdered 12 men and boys — but also for the strangeness of his mental state and the irritability of his personality.
“Des” follows not the murder spree that lasted through the years, but the arrest and prosecution of Nilsen, starting with the night that flesh and bones were found in his building’s pipes after he complained about plumbing problems. Nilsen is quick to confess his crimes, but just because someone says he murdered someone doesn’t mean evidence isn’t actually required, and coupled with Nilsen’s evasive griping, that becomes a challenge for Chief Inspector Peter Jay (Daniel Mays). Much of the series revolves around Jay’s efforts to prove the victims’ identities conclusively and battling with his own department over the validity of his extended efforts. As Jay consults with Nilsen as part of these efforts, the interplay between the two becomes a complicated and sometimes hostile cat and mouse game that exacerbates Jay’s composure.
Much is made of Tennant’s performance as Nilsen and deservedly so. Tennant has a tendency to push too hard and become too cartoonish. In the role of Nilsen he holds back and presents Nilsen’s angry letter writer-style tirades as indignant bursts that obstruct his efforts to hold back information through cryptic statements, launching into philosophical absurdities about what is owed the victims of his crimes.
But it’s Mays who really commands the screen and steals the series. Overworked, overtired, burdened by the engulfing darkness that Nilsen’s crimes reveal about humanity, and self-destructive in his commitment to the families of the victims, Mays’ puffy faced exhaustion that frequently becomes overtaken by rage is a wonder to behold. Being good, being righteous, being responsible is revealed as something that eats away at you, ravages your body and your soul, and Mays is astonishing as the wounded face of justice.
”Normalization” (DAFilms
)
Slovakian documentarian Robert Kirchoff took a deep and cerebral dive into the justice system of his own country in this true crime investigation that has been described as the Slovak version of “The Thin Blue Line.”
In 1976, thirteen years before Czechoslovakia would end Communist rule in the Velvet Revolution, 19-year-old Ludmilla Cervanova was found dead in a river. Police speculation concluded that she was the victim of a gang rape and murder by six young men, who were sentenced to prison despite their insistence that they were innocent. Following the revolution, they were released, but their circumstances remained under scrutiny and their innocence of the crime was not accepted by everyone.
Now years later, Kirchoff investigates by interviewing the accused, police that were involved, dismissed suspects and peripheral figures in the case, and also gains access to documents and witnesses that make a difference against the official outcome of the case. “Normalization” becomes a precise portrait of the way the justice system worked behind the Iron Curtain and the corruption at various levels of law enforcement, but also operates as an examination of the ways in which the societies now separated from that past might cling to the truths of Soviet style of reality. As a vivid presentation of life within a police state, “Normalization” becomes crucial viewing.