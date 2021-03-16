Lenox native Rebecca Field is hitting the big screen again, this time in the Rodrigo Garcia drama "Four Good Days," which stars Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

Field — who was also seen in "A Star Is Born," "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot," and in Showtime's "Shameless" — posted an update on her Facebook page about her involvement in the new film.

"Soooo excited to see the finished product of @fourgooddays #fourgooddaysmovie so grateful to @rooneycasting for this opportunity and of course the amazing #RodrigoGarcia This was so fun to work on and with such amazing actors!" Field wrote.

"Four Good Days," is based on a true story by Pulitzer-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow and centers around 31-year-old Molly (Kunis) who begs her estranged mother Deb (Close) for save her from the grip of heroin addiction. Field plays Coach Miller, a supporting cast member.

The film will hit theaters April 30 and be available on-demand May 21.

Field, a Lenox Memorial Middle and High School graduate, now lives in Los Angeles. In 2018, she spoke with The Berkshire Eagle about her experience finding work as a working actor.

She compared the acting world to a "roller coaster."

"Everybody's path is different, and mine has been one of many ups and downs," she said in the interview.

Field still has family and friends that live in Lenox, and said she comes back often to visit and when she needs a break from Hollywood.

"I can't think of a place, honestly, that I love more than Lenox and the Berkshires," Field said.