STOCKBRIDGE — Programming for the Boston Symphony’s Linde Center for Music and Learning, the year-round home of the Tanglewood Learning Institute, begins this Sunday with the first of five chamber music concerts performed by BSO musicians and guests.
The four-building complex off Hawthorne Road in Stockbridge opened in June 2019 as the first heated venue on the grounds of the orchestra's summer festival. The center hosts not only concerts but also lectures, master classes and special events such as weddings.
Sunday’s three-season opener at 3 p.m. features music by Dvorak (his popular “American” Quartet) and Fazil Say’s Quartet, Op. 29, “Divorce,” performed by BSO members Bonnie Bewick, Takumi Taguchi, Steven Laraia and Mickey Katz.
Tickets at $25 for general admission are available online for this and other institute programs at bso.org/events/2023-tli-chamber-concert-10-16-2022.
Masking is optional, although the use of high-efficiency KN95 or N95 masks is recommended, according to a BSO announcement issued on Friday.
“The TLI fall/winter/spring season hopes to appeal to audiences that are looking for an additional cultural experience beyond the summer season at Tanglewood, including the full- and part-time residents of the Berkshire community, which has played a crucial role in support of the festival since its founding in 1937,” the announcement stated.
“The Linde Center for Music and Learning — home to most of TLI's innovative summer programming—has played a role in establishing the festival for the first time as a year-round facility.”
Forthcoming Sunday programs, all at 3 p.m., include:
- Dec. 11: BSO musicians Julianne Lee, Ji Eun Kim, Alexandre Lecarme and Carl Anderson in music by Ginastera, Freya Waley-Cohen and Dvorak.
- March 12: BSO musicians Lucia Lin, Bracha Malkin, Rebecca Gitter, Owen Young, Charles Overton and Vytas Baksys play compositions by Michael-Thomas Foumai, Beethoven and Still.
- April 16: BSO musicians Sheila Fiekowsky, Lisa Ji Eun Kim, Mary Ferrillo, Daniel Getz, Adam Esbensen and Oliver Aldort present music by Caroline Shaw, Prokofiev and Brahms.
- May 14: BSO musicians Cynthia Meyers, Michael Wayne, Robert Sheena, Richard Ranti and Rachel Childers perform selections by Barber, Carter, Lalo Schifrin, Valerie Coleman, John Harbison and Paquito D'Rivera.
In addition, a special performance by musicians from the Boston-based group Castle of our Skins 3 p.m. Nov. 27 includes music by Tania León, Andre Myers, Powell Perry, Perkinson, Smith Moore and Daniel Bernard Roumain.
Now in its 10th season, Castle of our Skins is a Black arts institution dedicated to fostering cultural curiosity and celebrating Black artistry through music, the BSO announcement stated. Previous collaborations with the orchestra have included a preconcert event at Boston’s Franklin Park in 2017 and a 2019 joint project with the Boston Public Schools. For more information: castleskins.org/
Details for the entire Tanglewood Learning Institute’s three-season schedule are available at tli.org.