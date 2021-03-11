PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Theatre Group is partnering with The Rock Project for a live-stream concert event "Reflections of Who’s Next," which will include some of the best rock voices of contemporary Broadway and an all-star band to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of The Who’s triple platinum album.
The event will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. Friday, April 30, and will be available through Sunday, May 2.
Tickets are $20 per household plus applicable fees, with 30 percent of proceeds benefiting BTG. Patrons will be able to stream on a computer, through any streaming service (AndroidTV, Roku, AppleTV, or Amazon FireTV), and on any IOS or Android device.
The concert will feature the Long-Island based band Wonderous Stories, and the Broadway voices of Constantine Maroulis (two-time Tony Award Nominee, American Idol); Justin Matthew Sargent ("Rock of Ages," "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark"); Lana Gordon ("Chicago," "The Lion King"); and BTG alum Michael Wartella who was seen in last summer’s production of "Godspell" and has appeared on Broadway in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and 'Wicked."
To purchase tickets to the live-stream concert event, visit www.berkshiretheatregroup.org and use the promo code COLONIALWN. Once purchase is confirmed, a link to the streaming platform, WatchLiveNow, and instructions on how to watch will be provided.