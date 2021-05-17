NORTH ADAMS — Mass MoCA is ready to welcome back summer with the return of its traditional Memorial Day weekend summer kickoff celebration.
The museum will celebrate the opening of two installations — James Turrell's Skyspace C.A.V.U. and Shaun Leonardo's "You Walk..." and a concert featuring vocalist Julianna Barwick and harpist Mary Lattimore on Saturday, May 29. The celebration also marks the return of Mass MoCA's extended hours. Beginning May 29, the museum will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, through Oct. 14.
In addition to new exhibitions and music, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art will have a new summer pop-up restaurant. Chama Mama, will serve Georgian food and drink in the main courtyard, alongside Lickety Split, Tunnel City Coffee, Bright Ideas Brewing, and A-OK Berkshire Barbeque.
"It will be a little smaller than Memorial Days in years past, but the Skyspace opening will be a very exciting moment for Mass MoCA, which we've been working on all year," said Susan Killam, interim deputy director, during 1Berkshires' "2021 Museum Experience in The Berkshires" virtual conference over Zoom on Friday. "There are dawn and dusk experiences, as well as museum hour experiences. It's a really exciting moment to have that."
She added, "We also recently opened a beautiful, important and thoughtful exhibition ['In the Light of a Shadow']by Glenn Kaino in our largest Building 5 space. He really takes the history of protest and looks at Selma to Northern Ireland to all of the protests in between and brings it to current day. It's an immersive installation that you walk through and experience. He uses shadows as his materials. It's a beautiful new piece and I look forward to having people see that this summer."
Leonardo's exhibition, which begins in the Hunter Mezzanine gallery space outside of Kidspace, aligns with the"Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion" work the museum has been doing, Killam said.
The exhibition encourages community engagement through a series of visual and textual prompts found around the museum which asks visitors to "think about, ponder and interact with."
The museum will celebrate the opening of artist Taryn Simon's The Pipes and the return of "Time of Now" on June 26. Community Day, with free museum admission for Berkshire residents on July 17, will features the open in of Wes Bruce's traveling automobile, "The Drifting Studio." Bang on a Can return for their annual LOUD Weekend on July 30 and 31, with an all-star lineup of special guests. Additional live performances include a multimedia work-in-progress from photographer Alec Soth and David King and new music from Brooklyn-based songwriter and producer L’Rain.
For up-to-date information on timed-entry reservations, event schedules and additional programming, visit massmoca.org.