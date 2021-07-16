LEGEND

Please check with the individual cinemas for showtimes and for current masking and social distancing requirements.

The movie theaters listed in Film Clips are:

BC: Beacon Cinema, 57 North St., Pittsfield -- phoenixmovies.net; 413-358-4780

BM: Regal Berkshire Mall 10, Route 8, Lanesborough — regs.com/theatres/regal-berkshire-mall

CT: Crandell Theatre, 48 Main St., Chatham. N.Y. — crandelltheatre.org; 518-392-3331)

IC: Images Cinema, 50 Spring St., Williamstown — imagescinema.org; 413-458-5612

MH: The Moviehouse, 48 Main St., Millerton, N.Y. — themoviehouse.net; 518-789-0022

NAM: North Adams Movieplex 8, 86 Main St., North Adams movie— northadamsmovieplex.com; 413-663-6300

TC: Triplex Cinema, 70 Railroad St., Great Barrington — thetriplex.com; 413-528-8885