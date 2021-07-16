This week’s mainstream releases include “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” but the independent cinemas may be carrying the heavy hitters as “Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain” and “Pig,” starring film favorite Nicholas Cage, make their debuts.
Here's what's playing — July 16 - 21 — at cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of the film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
A QUIET PLACE PART II (PG-13)
Following the events at home, the Abbott family now faces the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou and Wayne Duvall. 1 hour, 37 minutes.3 stars. (BAHR - 5/27) BC
BLACK WIDOW (PG-13)
Natasha Romanoff, on the run from the government following her disobedience to the Sokovia Accords and for aiding Steve Rogers, finds herself on her own and is forced to deal with some of the red in her ledger. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O.T. Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. 2 hours, 13 minutes. 3 stars. (Coyle — 7/2) BC, BM, NAM, MH, TC
DREAM HORSE (PG)
A bartender recruits her husband and a group of others to assist her in training a racehorse in the Welsh countryside. Starring Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Nicholas Farrell and Siân Phillips. 1 hour, 42 minutes. 2 ½ stars. (COYLE - 5/20) CT
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13)
Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they've all played the game before. Starring Taylor Russell, Thomas Cocquerel, Logan Miller, Isabelle Fuhrman, Indya Moore, James Frain, Holland Roden and Carlito Olivero. 1 hour, 29 minutes. BM
F9 THE FAST SAGA (PG-13)
Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, Dom must confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered — Dom's forsaken brother. Starring Vin Diesel, Cody Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Charlize Theron and John Cena. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and language. 2 hours, 25 minutes. BM, NAM
GUNDA (G)
Filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky captures natural images of cows, chickens, and a pig and its litter. 1 hour, 33 minutes. CT
IN THE HEIGHTS (PG-13)
In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. Starring Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits. 2 hours. TC
PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY (PG)
Bea, Thomas and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Starring Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, James Corden, David Oyelowo, Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki. 1 hour, 33 minutes. NAM
PIG
A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. Starring Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett and Dalene Young. 1 hour, 32 minutes. MH, TC
ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN (NR)
Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. This documentary from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville is an unflinching, intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. 2 hours. IC, MH, TC
SUMMER OF SOUL (...OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) (PG-13)
During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America's history lost — until now. Starring Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jesse Jackson, Chris Rock, Tony Lawrence and Nina Simone. Directed by Ahmir Khalib Thompson, known professionally as Questlove. 1 hour, 57 minutes. MH, TC
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (PG)
With the help of Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, NBA superstar LeBron James must rescue his missing son by navigating through films in the Warner Bros. catalog as they challenge against the villainous Al-G's plot to win a basketball game against his team of mates, which will be seen by the entire world. Starring LeBron James ,Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Zendaya, Bob Bergen and Khris Davis. 2 hours. BC, BM, NAM
THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (PG)
Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — are adults now who have drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married dad and Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business. Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel. 1 hour, 47 minutes. BC, BM, NAM
THE FOREVER PURGE (R)
The fifth and final installment of 'The Purge' film series. All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. Starring Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin and Susie Abromeit. Rated R for or strong/bloody violence and language throughout. 1 hour, 43 minutes. BM, NAM