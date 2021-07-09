The long-awaited “Black Widow” arrives in theaters, kicking off “Phase 4” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The solo film, which focuses on Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, could debut with the highest opening box office ticket sales for a movie during the pandemic. "F9" opened with $70 million in ticket sales just two weeks ago.
Here's what's playing — July 9-15 — at cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of the film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
A QUIET PLACE PART II (PG-13)
Following the events at home, the Abbott family now faces the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou and Wayne Duvall. 1 hour, 37 minutes. 3 stars. (BAHR - 5/27) BC
BLACK WIDOW (PG-13)
Natasha Romanoff, on the run from the government following her disobedience to the Sokovia Accords and for aiding Steve Rogers, finds herself on her own and is forced to deal with some of the red in her ledger. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O.T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Robert Downey Jr. 3 stars.(Coyle — 7/2) 2 hours, 13 minutes. BC, BM, NAM, MH, TC
DREAM HORSE (PG)
A bartender recruits her husband and a group of others to assist her in training a racehorse in the Welsh countryside. Starring Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Nicholas Farrell and Siân Phillips. 1 hour, 42 minutes. 2 ½ stars. (COYLE - 5/20) CT
F9 THE FAST SAGA (PG-13)
Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, Dom must confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered — Dom's forsaken brother. Starring Vin Diesel, Cody Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Charlize Theron and John Cena. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and language. 2 hours, 25 minutes. BC, BM, NAM, TC
GUNDA (G)
Filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky captures natural images of cows, chickens, and a pig and its litter. 1 hour, 33 minutes. CT
IN THE HEIGHTS (PG-13)
In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. Starring Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits. 2 hours. MH, TC
LA PISCINE (NR)
In this remastered 1969 psychological thriller, a journalist's boyfriend allows her former lover to drown. The couple must answer questions from an inspector. Starring Alain Delon, Romy Schneider, Maurice Ronet and Jane Birkin. French with English subtitles. 2 hours, 2 minutes. MH
PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY (PG)
Bea, Thomas and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Starring Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, James Corden, David Oyelowo, Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki. 1 hour, 33 minutes. BC, NAM
SUMMER OF SOUL (...OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) (PG-13)
During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America's history lost — until now. Starring Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jesse Jackson, Chris Rock, Tony Lawrence and Nina Simone. Directed by Ahmir Khalib Thompson, known professionally as Questlove. 1 hour, 57 minutes. IC, MH, TC
THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (PG)
Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — are adults now who have drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married dad and Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business. Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel. 1 hour, 47 minutes. BC, BM, NAM, MH, TC
THE FOREVER PURGE (R)
The fifth and final installment of 'The Purge' film series. All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. Starring Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin and Susie Abromeit. Rated R for or strong/bloody violence and language throughout. 1 hour, 43 minutes. BM, NAM
THE HITMAN'S WIFE'S BODYGUARD (R)
The world's most lethal odd couple — bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid — are back for another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife. Soon, all three are in over their heads when a madman's sinister plot threatens to leave Europe in total chaos. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas. Rated R for strong, bloody violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual content. 1 hour, 40 minutes. BM