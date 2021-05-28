This weekend, moviegoers in the Berkshires have their pick of in-person cinemas to choose from as all but the Crandell Theatre have reopened. Here's what's playing — May 28 through June 3 — at in-person and virtual cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of the film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
A QUIET PLACE PART II (PG-13)
Following the events at home, the Abbott family now faces the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou and Wayne Duvall. 1 hour, 37 minutes.3 stars. (BAHR - 5/27) BC, BM, MH, NAM, TC
CRUELLA (PG-13)
A young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her fashion designs. Her flair for fashion catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. Their relationship sets in motion a course of events that leads Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, revenge-bent Cruella. Starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. This movie contains several sequences with flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivity issues. 2 hours, 14 minutes. 2 ½ stars. (NOVAK - 5/27) BC, BM, NAM, TC
DEMON SLAYER (KIMETSU NO YAIBA) THE MOVIE: MUGEN TRAIN (R)
After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado's journey as a demon slayer began. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair. This movie directly follows the action of Season 1 of the anime show of the same name (available on Netflix). Available options include English subtitles. Rated R for violence and bloody images. 1 hour, 57 minutes. BM
DREAM HORSE (PG)
A bartender recruits her husband and a group of others to assist her in training a racehorse in the Welsh countryside. Starring Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Nicholas Farrell and Siân Phillips. 1 hour, 42 minutes. 2 ½ stars. (COYLE - 5/20) MH, TC
NOMADLAND (R)
A woman in her 60s, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling, modern-day nomad. With Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Charlene Swankie, Linda May, Bob Wells. Rated R for “some full nudity.” 1 hour, 48 minutes. 4 stars IC
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. Voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Alan Tudyk, Ross Butler, Daniel Dae Kim. 1 hour, 54 minutes. 3 stars. NAM
SCOOB! (PG)
With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever — a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dog-pocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined. 1 hour, 34 minutes. NAM
SLALOM (NR)
Under the guidance of a strict ex-champion, a promising 15-year-old girl trains as a professional skiing star. This #MeToo drama follows the relationship of this teenage prodigy and her predatory instructor. Will she be able to endure the physical and emotional pressures? 1 hour, 32 minutes. CT
SPIRAL: SAW (R)
A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in “Spiral,” the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game. Starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Morgan David Jones and Frank Licari. Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language and some sexual references. 1 hour, 33 minutes. BC, BM
THE DRY (R)
Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound -- the unsolved death of a teenage girl. Starring Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell, John Polson, Matt Nable and Eddie Baroo. Rated R for violence and language throughout. 1 hour, 57 minutes. 2 ½ stars (BAHR - 5/19) TC
THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS (PG-13)
In the secret forests of Northern Italy, a dwindling group of joyful old men and their faithful dogs search for the world’s most expensive ingredient, the white Alba truffle. Their stories, featured in this documentary, form a real-life fairy tale that celebrates human passion in a fragile land that seems forgotten in time.1 hour, 24 minutes. TC
THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD (R)
A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him -- and a forest fire threatening to consume them all. Starring Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen and Jake Weber. Rated R for strong violence and language throughout. 1 hour, 40 minutes. BM, NAM
TOGETHER TOGETHER (R)
When young loner Anna is hired as the surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love. Starring Ed Helms, Patti Harrison, Rosalind Chao, Anna Konkle, Evan Jonigkeit and Tig Notaro. Rated R for some sexual references and language. 1 hour, 30 minutes. TC
WRATH OF MAN (R)
Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Starring Jason Statham, Post Malone, Alex Ferns, Holt McCallany, Scott Eastwood, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnet, Niamah Algar and Laz Alonso. 1 hour, 58 minutes. 2 ½ stars. (KENNEDY - 5/06) BC, BM, NAM