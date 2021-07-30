Three new movies hit cinemas this weekend, including "Jungle Cruise," an adventure movie based on Disney's ride of the same name; "The Green Knight," a fantasy epic featuring the nephew of King Arthur, and the Matt Damon drama, "Stillwater," about an American father who travels to France, where his daughter is in prison for a murder she says she did not commit.
Here’s a look at what's playing — July 30 to Aug. 5— at cinemas in the Berkshires, Southern Vermont and environs.
BLACK WIDOW (PG-13)
On the run from the government following her disobedience to the Sokovia Accords and for aiding Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff finds herself on her own and is forced to deal with some of the red in her ledger. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O.T. Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. 2 hours, 13 minutes. 3 stars. BC, BM, LT, NAM
ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS (PG-13)
Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they've all played the game before. Starring Taylor Russell, Thomas Cocquerel, Logan Miller, Isabelle Fuhrman, Indya Moore, James Frain, Holland Roden and Carlito Olivero. 1 hour, 29 minutes. BM
F9 THE FAST SAGA (PG-13)
Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, Dom must confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered — Dom's forsaken brother. Starring Vin Diesel, Cody Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Charlize Theron and John Cena. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and language. 2 hours, 25 minutes. BM
JUNGLE CRUISE (PG-13)
Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. 2 hours, 7 minutes. BC, BF, BN, BM, NAM, MH, TC
OLD (PG-13)
A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are staying is somehow causing them to age rapidly… reducing their entire lives into a single day. Starring Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff and Aaron Pierre. 1 hour, 48 minutes. BC, BN, BM, LT, NAM
ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN (NR)
Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. This documentary from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville is an unflinching, intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. 2 hours. TC
SNAKE EYES (PG-13)
An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he's been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Starring Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Iko Uwais, Úrsula Corberó, Haruka Abe and Samara Weaving. 2 hours. BC, BN, BM, NAM
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (PG)
With the help of Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, NBA superstar LeBron James must rescue his missing son by navigating through films in the Warner Bros. catalog as they challenge against the villainous Al-G's plot to win a basketball game against his team of mates, which will be seen by the entire world. Starring LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Zendaya, Bob Bergen and Khris Davis. 2 hours. BC, BN, BM, LT, NAM
STILLWATER (R)
An American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. In the process, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world. Starring Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Deanna Dunagan and Camille Cottin. Rated R for language. 2 hours, 20 minutes. BC, BN, BM, LT, MH, TC
THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (PG)
Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — are adults now who have drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married dad and Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business. Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel. 1 hour, 47 minutes. BM, NAM
THE GREEN KNIGHT (R)
King Arthur's headstrong nephew embarks on a daring quest to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious giant who appears at Camelot. Risking his head, he sets off on an epic adventure to prove himself before his family and court. Rated R for violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity. Starring Joel Edgerton, Alicia Vikander, Kate Dickie, Ralph Ineson, Dev Patel, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris and Barry Keoghan. 2 hours, 10 minutes. BM, IC, MH, TC