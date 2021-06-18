Here's what's playing — June 18-24 — at in-person and virtual cinemas in the Berkshires and environs. Where films have been reviewed, the capsules include the name of the film critic and the day the full review was posted on berkshireeagle.com. All reviews are by Associated Press critics.
A QUIET PLACE PART II (PG-13)
Following the events at home, the Abbott family now faces the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou and Wayne Duvall. 1 hour, 37 minutes.3 stars. (BAHR - 5/27) BC, BM, NAM
CRUELLA (PG-13)
A young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her fashion designs. Her flair for fashion catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. Their relationship sets in motion a course of events that leads Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, revenge-bent Cruella. Starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. This movie contains several sequences with flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities. 2 hours, 14 minutes. 2 ½ stars. (NOVAK - 5/27) BM, NAM, TC
IN THE HEIGHTS (PG-13)
In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. Starring Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits. 2 hours. BC, BM, IC, MH, NAM, TC
PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY (PG)
Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Starring Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, James Corden, David Oyelowo, Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki. 1 hour, 33 minutes. BC, BM, NAM
RITA MORENO: JUST A GIRL WHO DECIDED TO GO FOR IT (PG-13)
A look at the life and work of Rita Moreno from her humble beginnings in Puerto Rico to her success on Broadway and in Hollywood. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, some strong language including a sexual reference, and suggestive material. 1 hour, 30 minutes. MH, TC
SPIRIT UNTAMED (PG)
After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott befriends a wild mustang named Spirit, who shares her rebellious spirit. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her new friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse that forever changed her life. 1 hour, 27 minutes. BC, BM, NAM
THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT (R)
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry, unlike anything they've ever seen before. Rated R for terror, violence and some disturbing images. 1 hour, 52 minutes. 2 stars. (KENNEDY - 6/2) BC, BM, NAM
THE HITMAN'S WIFE'S BODYGUARD (R)
The world's most lethal odd couple — bodyguard Michael Bryce and hit man Darius Kincaid — are back for another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife. Soon, all three are in over their heads when a madman's sinister plot threatens to leave Europe in total chaos. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas. Rated R for strong, bloody violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual content. 1 hour, 40 minutes. BC, BM
THE SPARKS BROTHERS (R)
Filmmaker Edgar Wright explores how one rock band can be successful, underrated, hugely influential and criminally overlooked — all at the same time. A musical odyssey exploring five weird and wonderful decades with brothers Ron and Russell Mael, celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks — your favorite band's favorite band. Rated R for language. 2 hours, 15 minutes. TC
TRUMAN & TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION (NR)
The work, lives and personal journeys of two creative Americans — novelist Truman Capote and playwright Tennessee Williams — coalesce in a dual portrait documentary. 1 hour, 26 minutes. CT