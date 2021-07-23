This week, cinema’s welcome “Snake Eyes,” a G.I. Joe origins story and M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, “Old.”
Here’s what's playing — July 23 to 29— at cinemas in the Berkshires, Southern Vermont and environs.
BLACK WIDOW (PG-13)
Natasha Romanoff, on the run from the government following her disobedience to the Sokovia Accords and for aiding Steve Rogers, finds herself on her own and is forced to deal with some of the red in her ledger. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O.T. Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. 2 hours, 13 minutes. 3 stars. BC, BN, BM, LT, NAM, MH, TC
ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS (PG-13)
Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they've all played the game before. Starring Taylor Russell, Thomas Cocquerel, Logan Miller, Isabelle Fuhrman, Indya Moore, James Frain, Holland Roden and Carlito Olivero. 1 hour, 29 minutes. BM
F9 THE FAST SAGA (PG-13)
Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, Dom must confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered — Dom's forsaken brother. Starring Vin Diesel, Cody Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Charlize Theron and John Cena. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and language. 2 hours, 25 minutes. BN, BM, NAM
I CARRY YOU WITH ME (R)
Ambition and societal pressure propel an aspiring chef to leave his soulmate in Mexico and make the treacherous journey to New York, where life will never be the same. Starring Armando Espitia, Christian Vazquez, Michelle Rodríguez and Ángeles Cruz. 1 hour, 59 minutes. MH
IN THE HEIGHTS (PG-13)
In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. Starring Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits. 2 hours. TC
OLD (PG-13)
A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are staying is somehow causing them to age rapidly ... reducing their entire lives into a single day. Starring Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff and Aaron Pierre. 1 hour, 48 minutes. BC, BN, BM, LT, NAM
PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY (PG)
Bea, Thomas and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Starring Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, James Corden, David Oyelowo, Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki. 1 hour, 33 minutes. BN, NAM
PIG (NR)
A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. Starring Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett and Dalene Young. 1 hour, 32 minutes. MH, TC
QUEEN BEES (PG-13)
While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen temporarily moves into a nearby retirement community, where she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying "mean girls." 1 hour, 41 minutes. CT
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters, known as the Druun, threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. Voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Alan Tudyk, Ross Butler, Daniel Dae Kim. 1 hour, 54 minutes. CT
ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN (NR)
Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. This documentary from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville is an unflinching, intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. 2 hours. IC, CT, MH, TC
SNAKE EYES (PG-13)
An ancient Japanese clan, called the Arashikage, welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he's been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Starring Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Iko Uwais, Úrsula Corberó, Haruka Abe and Samara Weaving. 2 hours. BC, BN, BM, NAM
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (PG)
With the help of Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, NBA superstar LeBron James must rescue his missing son by navigating through films in the Warner Bros. catalog as they challenge against the villainous Al-G's plot to win a basketball game against his team of mates, which will be seen by the entire world. Starring LeBron James ,Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Zendaya, Bob Bergen and Khris Davis. 2 hours. BC, BN, BM, LT, NAM
SUMMER OF SOUL (...OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) (PG-13)
During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. Starring Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jesse Jackson, Chris Rock, Tony Lawrence and Nina Simone. Directed by Ahmir Khalib Thompson, known professionally as Questlove. 1 hour, 57 minutes. TC
THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (PG)
Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — are adults now who have drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married dad and Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business. Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel. 1 hour, 47 minutes. BC, BM, NAM
THE FOREVER PURGE (R)
The fifth and final installment of 'The Purge' film series. All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. Starring Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin and Susie Abromeit. Rated R for or strong/bloody violence and language throughout. 1 hour, 43 minutes. BN, BM
THE HITMAN'S WIFE'S BODYGUARD (R)
The world's most lethal odd couple — bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid — are back for another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius' even more volatile wife. Soon, all three are in over their heads when a madman's sinister plot threatens to leave Europe in total chaos. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas. Rated R for strong, bloody violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual content. 1 hour, 40 minutes. BN
THE WATER MAN (PG)
Hoping to save his sick mother, Gunner ventures into the remote Wild Horse Forest to search for a mythical figure, the Water Man, who possesses the secret to immortality. The deeper Gunner and his companion Jo venture, the stranger and more dangerous their surroundings become. Starring Maria Bello, Rosario Dawson and Alfred Molina. 1 hour, 32 minutes. CT