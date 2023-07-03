Natural knowledge about the natural world: Excerpts from Thom Smith's early NatureWatch columns

Thomas G. Smith wrote The Eagle’s NatureWatch column. Here is a selection of Naturewatch passages from some of his earliest columns. Published in the late 1980s, these snippets show his naturally conversational and crisp writing style and his knowledge of the natural world that rings true today. In his columns, Smith offered his own observations and answered reader questions.
On trees that feed birds …
The tree is quiet now, quieter at least than it had been for the previous 7 to 10 days. Ten years ago I planted it, a spindly stick that a neighbor had given to me with assurance that it was a Mountain Ash. She was correct, and after years of waiting and suggesting to other people that this particular species produced fine fall and early winter food for wild birds, mine proved itself. Judging from the short time; it took the flocks of robins and other birds to consume 90 percent of its bright red-skinned fruit, there will be little left for late fall and early winter birds though.
Other mountain ash trees that I have noticed while driving about town and into Pittsfield have not been so well received this year by the birds and, perhaps’ they, will be the winter providers. There were times last weekend when I attempted to count the robins amongst its branches, and the best estimates I arrived at were between 30 and 50 birds at a time. Robins in nearly every conceivable stage of molt, robins that appeared to have just recently fledged, and robins that seem to be in the peak of summer coloration. In addition to the many robins, I was surprised to see scarlet tanagers sharing in the feast. I had to look twice, as at this season scarlet tanagers are not scarlet, but dull greenish above and yellow below, with the males keeping their dark wings.
Tanagers arrived at the mountain ash with the robins, and after they would depart to feed elsewhere, a large flock of cedar waxwings would keep the level of excitement in my side yard high.
On black squirrels …
QUESTION: I read recently of your interest in black squirrels. I have not seen any, but I have seen an animal that I can only describe as a giant, light brown rat. It had no hair on its tail and, as it wandered around my yard during the daytime, it had no fear. Do you have any idea what it was and if it could be dangerous to the dogs and children in the neighborhood?
ANSWER: If left alone, the animal you saw in your yard will cause very few problems.
From your description, I will assume that you saw a Virginia opossum, Didelphis virginiana. It is the only marsupial to be found in the wild in New England, although throughout the Americas, including Central and South, about 75 other species live. That number seems small compared to the more than 200 marsupial species that live in Australia and include the kangaroos and the koala. Perhaps that is why, when more New Englanders began sighting opossums about 25 years ago, they were excited. Opossums are often referred to as living fossils because they have remained pretty much unchanged for the past 50 million years.
Adult opossums are about the size of a large house cat but with a heavier body, and are now found throughout the wooded parts of the eastern United States and north into southeastern Canada. I too was excited the very first time I saw a possum; it was on South Street in Dalton and a family had called me to see what had been getting into their garbage can. I recall that I was sure that it must have been a racoon, until I saw it with its long snout, bead-like eyes, naked ears and nearly hairless tail.
If an opossum is cornered and cannot escape, it will sometimes defend itself by growling and hissing, but more than likely, it will “play possum.”
Bartlett Hendricks, my mentor and retired Berkshire Museum science curator once told me the following story. An acquaintance of his found a dead opossum on the road to Jiminy Peak in Hancock and carefully placed the warm body in the trunk of his car thinking that the museum might find use for it. Later, when he opened the trunk, he was greeted by the hissing of a possum, resurrected and perfectly healthy.
Our opossum feeds on mice, insects, earthworms and just about anything else that is edible, including the contents of garbage cans. I would be more concerned of one getting into a chicken house than harming children and dogs.
On bees and stings …
QUESTION: Is it true that when a bee stings it dies? And if this true, why do they die?
ANSWER: It is usually true for the honey bee to die after stinging because its stinger is barbed. The barbs prevent the stinger from being withdrawn easily without tearing its own body, which usually occurs with the death of the bee almost certain.
What’s that bird?
QUESTION: We saw a small black and white striped bird the other morning in some large trees in our yard but could not find it in a small bird book I have. It was about 5 inches. What was it?
ANSWER: Probably a black and white warbler, a small songbird of deciduous and mixed woodlands. It is an insect eater and spends its winters in the tropics, although some winter as far north as Florida.
On toads …
QUESTION: I keep finding toads in the window wells of my house. Do you think they can get out on their own, or should I continue to help them out? I once found one of the large black and yellow salamanders there also.
ANSWER: Many animals die every year window wells. My strong suggestion is to cover each with a plastic dome. At the very least, place a 3-inch-wide ramp in each well so that animals that fall in may walk, hop, skip or jump out again.
On hummingbirds …
QUESTION: What is the formula for hummingbird food? I know you have had it in the newspaper in the past.
ANSWER: As a matter of fact, just today two people phoned for the correct ratio of sugar to water, which is 1 part sugar to 3 or 4 parts water. Boil, cool and fill. Simple as that.
On broccoli caterpillars …
QUESTION: What is the best way to rid broccoli of the small green caterpillars that eat the leaves without using strong poisons?
ANSWER: Unless you have hundreds of plants, I suggest that you remove them one by one. It probably won’t take that long, will get you out to enjoy your garden and will add absolutely nothing to the environment except for a number of squished caterpillars. I have used this method myself for several years and it works.