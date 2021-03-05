STOCKBRIDGE — This spring, you'll be able to appreciate Naumkeag's spring blooms in person.
The third annual Daffodil and Tulip Festival returns on April 22 with in-person, self-guided tours of the estate's gardens running Thursday to Monday through May 17. There are 130,000 daffodil and tulip bulbs planted throughout 8 acres of 44-acre estate's gardens. Last April, The Trustees of Reservations property had to put the festival on hold, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, Naumkeag held a online Fresh Cut Flower and Plant Sale, selling bouquets of daffodils and tulips, as well as flats of other flowers, potted plants and garden starter kits. The festival debuted spring 2019.
“After not being able to hold this event in person last year, we’re incredibly excited to bring back this amazing event that everyone loves so much,” said Brian Cruey, Trustees director of Southern Berkshires properties. “After the long Berkshires winter, we hope everyone will come back to Naumkeag for a spring explosion of warmer weather and colorful blooms."
Timed tickets, which must be purchased in advance are now on sale for Trustees of Reservations members. Ticket sales open to the general public on Friday, March 12. Ticket sales will be limited to reduce the number of people on site, allowing plenty of room for social distancing. Masks are required for everyone older than the age of 2. The interior of the Gilded Age cottage will remain closed.
Food and refreshments will be for sale on-site at Naumkeag's outdoor snack shack. Bouquets will be available for purchase online when booking tickets.
The festival is rain or shine. In instances of severe weather, the event will be shutdown. Cancelations will be announced on Naumkeag’s social media pages and refunds will be issued.