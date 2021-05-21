For gallery owner-director Justin Carafotes, His Daughter Paloma at 26 Church St. in Lenox is not simply a place to show and sell art. It’s a place to celebrate the collaborative nature of art not only among the artists exhibiting there, but between the artists and their audience — buyers and collectors for sure, but, just as important for Carafotes, those who simply want to come and look; experience a variety of contemporary art up close and personal.
The gallery opens Saturday, with a launch party from 5 to 9 p.m. The show comprises contemporary abstract and sculptural work and photography primarily by nine artists from the Berkshires and environs, Midwest and West Coast — Kelly Rossetti, abstract and figurative paintings; Suzanne Scott, oil paintings; Michaela Flatley, abstract paintings; Amy Stone, abstract paintings; Hannah Jupiter, mixed media and digital; Samantha Kaplan, abstract landscape; Marion Attal, sculpted sugar flowers; Sarah Nicole Knutson, abstract paintings, sculptures; and Carafotes, interdisciplinary.
The idea, Carafotes said during an interview at the gallery several days before the opening, is to break down barriers; get art out of the studio and into the world.
“The artist working in a studio can get trapped in a world of institutions, private galleries and collections,” he said. "There is nothing as visceral or tangible as interacting with art in a physical space [as opposed to seeing it in a photo or on a digital platform].”
Originally from Boston, Carafotes lived in New York the past 16 years before moving to Stockbridge in October with his wife, Rachel Renchner-Kelly, who comes from a retail background and will be helping her husband in the gallery.
Carafotes is a graduate of SUNY Purchase where he studied oil painting, art history and arts management. He has since had a varied career in art collection and management. He also is the owner of Hand Crafted, an event production and farm-to-table catering company based in Stockbridge. And he is an artist in his own right. He describes himself in his artist statement as “a process driven artist (who) react(s) to materials in a direct and intuitive sense. Across mediums, I am drawn to the abstract found within the deterioration of material, objects, and form. My practice is heavily influenced by fashion, leisure activity, and luxury with the idea and constructs of social classes in mind.”
His Daughter Paloma’s roughly 2,500-square-foot space is airy; filled with light. Carafotes described the gallery as “a friendly space of engagement” designed to encourage a dialogue not only between artists and gallery visitors, but also among the artists themselves.
The gallery will house group shows by these artists, although, specific pieces are likely to change. Some of the artists will be given gallery commissions.
Carafotes has known some of the artists for some time. Attal, for example, designed the Carafotes’ wedding cake. He found other artists through friends and associates; some he discovered serendipitously. And he is always on the lookout for new artists. “We’ll look at submissions,” he said. “We want to give these artists a platform.”
The gallery draws its name from painter Pablo Picasso’s fashion designer daughter, Paloma, who, Carafotes said, very much represents a new, and next, generation of artists. There is a personal touch here, too. Carafotes and his wife named their 4-year-old mixed breed rescue dog Paloma. They’ve had her since she was 9 weeks old. “She’s kind of our daughter,” Renchner-Kelly said with a laugh. “Anyone who knows Justin will know, from the name, that this is his gallery.”
This is Carafotes’ first go-round as the director and owner of an art gallery. Even in the best of times, opening a gallery would be a scary proposition. Now, as the Berkshires slip out from under the devastating economic and social impact of the pandemic, uncertainty and risk loom larger.
And yet, Carafotes said, “it’s not scary [because] art matters. I have very strong feelings about this.”
Making art, Carafotes said, “is the most human thing you can do. It represents people at their highest self. [Art] creates community, dialogue. Art has power to change things, perceptions.
I don’t look at this as a business.”
THE ARTISTS
KELLY ROSSETTI: Primarily self-taught Westport, Conn., contemporary abstract and figurative painter who works in both acrylic and oil and in a variety of media including gouache, oil pigment sticks, charcoal and graphite. “Whether it be loose and expressive figurative drawings or expressive paintings, I strive to capture an emotion that is evoked by viewing the work,” she writes in an artist’s statement. ”Discovering small hints of what lies beneath the surface plays a critical role in the overall composition and plays a vital role in my work. I paint to reach the place within me that is free of controls and boundaries.”
SUZANNE SCOTT: New York City-based artist working in oil on canvas. Her work focuses on non-traditional portraiture based on fingerprints shaped by her education and interest in anatomy and forensics. Her subjects, who she knows personally, are fingerprinted and interviewed. “The purpose of a portrait is to memorialize an image of someone for the future,” she says in her artist’s statement. “I use fingerprints to make a new, abstract, untraditional form of portraiture. By merging science, humanity and the age-old art of portraiture; I explore the identity of the individual through an abstract interpretation of their personality at a particular place in time anchored by the one timeless constant [fingerprints] that makes them completely unique."
MICHAELA FLATELY: An abstract painter living and working in Boston. “My paintings represent different states of order using both methodical and intuitive systems,” she writes in a statement. “I am particularly concerned with how gridded systems can embody complex notions of time, space, and reason. I am finding ways to approach painting as a geometric or technological puzzle, while accentuating the materiality of the paint and the human qualities of its application.”
AMY STONE: Born and raised in the suburbs of New York City, Stone moved to Seattle in 2014 with her family. Her medium is painting with a focus on abstract expressionism and abstract women. In an artist’s statement she says she strives “to create a balance of movement, texture, color and energy … My work is always just a little off-kilter and off center, alluding to the notion that balance may be something we can never really achieve. Or maybe we find it, but it’s not what we were expecting it to look like. My paintings are not perfect. There are unintentional drips and marks. I do not tape my edges and often don't paint my edges. I like things to be natural and real because that is life. I have been told that my work is unresolved and unfinished. To that I say, thank you. It’s your job to resolve it, not mine. My work is never meant to be 'perfect' or 'done,' and neither am I."
HANNAH JUPITER: Born and raised in New York City, Jupiter is an artist, teacher, and, she says, dog lover. “I continuously explore different mediums and often combine them through collage, mixed media, and digital resources. There is often a repetitive and meditative approach to my work. Exhausting and focusing on the idea of a single symbol, like a flower, or heart. Influences of meditations and self healing and nature.”
SAMANTHA KAPLAN: A New York-based contemporary abstract landscape artist with a BFA in drawing and painting and a BA in theatre arts from the State University of New York at New Paltz. She says she paints abstract landscape paintings of nature’s energy “as a way to celebrate the life and forces that exist on our planet. [My] ultimate mission is for [my] work to radiate light and a divine energy in people’s homes by capturing the beauty that exists in nature throughout the planet.”
MARION ATTAL: Founder and primary baker of Mamie Brougitte Cakes — based in the Berkshires and Brooklyn Heights in New York and named after her French grandmother — Attal also is a sculptor who works in sugar using a process that ensures her medium will not degrade over time. She trained at the Brooklyn bakery One Girl Cookies. Mamie Brougitte Cakes are best known for their use of flowers — real and sugar. “We use flowers for visual and flavor inspiration,” she says in an interview on flowerpowerdaily.com. “The colors, curves, complexity, fragrance and beauty are genius and always astound us. We use both real and the flowers we create from sugar. The sugar flowers are a forever keepsake from your cake.”
SARAH NICOLE KNUTSON: A visual artist and curator based in Minneapolis where she works with the Minneapolis-based organization, Public Functionary, and maintains a studio practice within their program. “My process-based works are examples of practice as meditation and healing,” she writes. “Large stretched canvases and broad brushstrokes form a vernacular that use my whole body to create. As I move, I become a part of the painting, the canvas absorbing my meditative state, reflecting a nurturing balance of emotions.”