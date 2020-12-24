WILLIAMSTOWN — Traveling on Route 7, you may spot a new sculpture in front of the Waubeeka Golf Links.
Titled “Ahimsa," the 10-foot high sculpture is carved from wood and was created by Kent Mikalsen, a Berkshire visual artist. "Ahimsa" is a Sanscrit word that refers to one of the restraints and observances for right conduct found in the practice of yoga. Ahimsa means to create peace and harmony through non-violence.
Waubeeka owner Mike Deep is inviting artists to install large-scale, contemporary sculptures throughout the golf course.
“I have spent many hours in the tranquil company of the forests here in the Berkshires," said Mikalsen, in a statement. "Most of my art is influenced by my observations; the form of plants and buds in early spring, the shape of water flowing over rocks and stream beds, the cathedral configuration of trees that arch over pathways, the spiral shape of tree trunks as they age. It’s all grist for the mill when I return to my studio to design new works.”
Waubeeka Golf Links is opening for its eighth season in 2021 under the leadership team of Deep, General Manager Vicki Richardello, Superintendent Brian Bartlett and PGA Golf Professional Erik Tiele.
According to a press release, the team at Waubeeka is attempting to tie in its proximity to the Clark Art Institute, the Williams College Museum of Art and Mass MoCA, by adding sculptures to its grounds.
The golf club is planning an art exhibit late in spring 2021.