STOCKBRIDGE — The Norman Rockwell Museum’s Rockwell Center for American Visual Studies is producing a new weekly video podcast series, "The Illustrator's Studio."
Each week, viewers will join curator of exhibitions Jesse Kowalski in a casual and personal conversation with illustrators across the nation, several of whom will be exhibiting in the museum's summer/fall exhibition, "Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration."
The series launches Feb. 14 with a special Valentine’s Day program featuring husband-and-wife team Boris Vallejo and Julie Bell.
Over the last 50 years, Vallejo has painted nearly every major fantasy figure: Tarzan, John Carter, Conan the Barbarian, among others. His most-viewed work may be the illustrated film poster for "National Lampoon’s Vacation" (1983), in which Vallejo parodies his own barbarian-themed work.
Bell, isa former nationally competing bodybuilder, current comic book and advertising illustrator, and the first woman to illustrate Conan the Barbarian for Marvel Comics.
The two married in 1994. In the podcast, they reveal their daily plan for painting, and name their favorite artists.
"The Illustrator's Studio" reflects on the history of the art form, and the life, career, inspiration, and interests of each guest. Kowalski will ask more personal questions about how the artists got started, how they manage deadlines, what inspires them, what dream project do they hope to tackle next.
Each podcast can be joined as an auditory experience or a full multimedia presentation, live from the artist’s studio or home, and with numerous visual samples of artworks and rarely-seen family photos.
The free series is available through the museum’s website -- nrm.org -- and on podcast platforms offered by Amazon, Apple, Google, Spotify and YouTube.
Detailed program information and platforms are available at nrm.org.
Also scheduled:
Feb. 22 – Louis Henry Mitchell, creative director of character design at Sesame Workshop where he works with Muppet creation and design for Sesame Street, where he created Kami, the first HIV-positive Muppet, and Julia, the first Muppet on the autism spectrum.
March 1 – Donato Giancola, award-winning fantasy artist
March 8 – Sara Frazetta, discussing the work of her grandfather, Frank Frazetta, considered the most popular of the fantasy illustrators of the late-20th century.
March 15 - Ruth Sanderson, a professional illustrator since 1975, with over 80 published children’s books, in addition to illustrated book covers, fantasy art, collector’s plates, animation concept art, and product design.
March 22 – Bob Eggleton, an established superstar of “weird fantasy” artwork, who has illustrated and written numerous science fiction and fantasy books, and between 1994 and 2004 won the prestigious Hugo Award for Best Professional Artist eight times.
March 29 – Thomas Blackshear who, over the past four decades, has painted artworks for magazines, movie studios, and postage stamps. Subjects have included classic film monsters, 1930s movie stars, and a series he later released in a portfolio titled, "The African American Tradition: Heroes of Our Heritages."
April 5 – Alessandra Pisano, one of the youngest artists in "Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration" and winner of Spectrum fantasy event’s Rising Star award in 2017.
April 12 – Charles Vess who, after illustrating superheroes for mainstream comic publishers for several years, began collaborating in 1990 with author Neil Gaiman on several projects, including the acclaimed comic book series "The Sandman." Their partnership continued with the books "Stardust" (1998) and "Blueberry Girl" (2009).
April 19 – Etienne Delessert, considered one of the fathers of modern children's picture books; a self-taught artist who, over the span of more than 30 years has illustrated more than 80 books -- from his groundbreaking picture book "The Endless Party," to his more recent award-winning "A Long Long Song," "The Seven Dwarfs," "Humpty Dumpty," "Big and Bad," "Full Color," "Moon Theater and "Spartacus the Spider."