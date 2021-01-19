STOCKBRIDGE -- The Norman Rockwell Museum is seeking entries from artists working in all media for a juried outdoor exhibition of contemporary sculpture and installation art.
The show, "Land of Enchantment: A Fantastical Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition," opens July 10 in conjunction with the museum’s featured indoor exhibition, "Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Art," which opens June 12
This outdoor installation, which runs through Oct. 31, will feature original works inspired by the main exhibition’s themes of classical and contemporary mythology, fairy tales, and fantastical heroes and villains.
The museum is seeking 3-D, life-size, weatherproof, outdoor submissions that will be juried for awards by a panel of art professionals. Consigned sales are permitted.
Awards will be presented for Best in Show ($750); Most Inventive ($500); Most Artistic ($500); People’s Choice, Children ($200); and People’s Choice, Adults ($200)
Interested artists should forward an application form, sketches and a concept statement by mail to Thomas Mesquita, Registrar, Norman Rockwell Museum, PO Box 308, Stockbridge, MA 01262; or email --tmesquita@nrm.org.
Application forms are available online at nrm.org.
Application deadline is Friday, March 26. Acceptance notification is Monday, April 5.
Complete information is available online at nrm.org; email at tmesquita@nrm.org; or phone at 413-931-2278; or