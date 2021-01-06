STOCKBRIDGE -- "The power of art as an influential force for democracy" is the underlying theme of a two-day Zoom symposium, "Picturing Freedom: A Century of Illustration," organized by The Rockwell Center for American Visual Studies, the scholarly arm of Norman Rockwell Museum.
The symposium is set for the evening of Jan. 15 and the morning/early afternoon of Jan. 16.
Described by Norman Rockwell Museum CEO and director Laurie Norton Moffatt as "the capstone event" of the museum’s international traveling exhibition, "Norman Rockwell: Imagining Freedom," the symposium brings together "an exceptional group of illustrators, publishers, and historians, who will explore the power of art as an influential force for democracy, and the range of outlets that carry visual imagery to the public, making it widely accessible,” said Norman Rockwell Museum deputy director and chief curator Stephanie Haboush Plunkett.
Among the participants is Berkshire Eagle executive editor Kevin Moran who will discuss "Freedom of Speech and the Press" Jan. 16 at 10 a.m., following a welcome by D.B. Dowd, professor and faculty director of the D.B. Dowd Modern Graphic History Library at Washington University in St. Louis.
Co-presented with the D.B. Dowd Modern Graphic Library, the symposium begins 7 p.m. Jan. 15 with a welcome b Plunkett, followed, in turn, by an introduction by Rockwell Center Distinguished Fellow Erika Doss, professor of American Studies at Notre Dame University; and the keynote address, "Freedom v. Fear: A History of Anti-Fascist Art," by award-winning author, Steven Heller. who also is a noted illustration/design historian and educator.
The symposium continues through 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Moran's reflections will be followed by panels on "DIY Print Culture and Citizenship" and "Resistance and Mainstream Publishing: Media, Delivery and Propaganda;" and a wrap-up audience/panelists discussion.
The roster of symposium participants also includes Ryan Standfest, editor and publisher of Rotland Press; and illustrators Sue Coe, Christopher Sperandio, Robert Sikoryak, Nora Krug, Anita Kunz, and Rudy Gutierrez.
Complete symposium and registration information is available through Zoom Seminars (online) on the Norman Rockwell Museum website -- nrm.org.