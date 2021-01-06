RYAN STANDFEST -- PROVIDED BY NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM

Ryan Standfest's "Supply + Demand" (2019-20) a painted mural with wood crate constructions. Standfest -- artist, arts writer and editor-in-chief and publisher of Rotland Press, which presents culturally relevant satirical publications -- will chair one of the panels that are part of a two-day symposium organized by the Rockwell Center.