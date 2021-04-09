STOCKBRIDGE — As the news of Prince Philip's death spread across the world Friday morning, an illustration of the late Duke of Edinburgh hung silently in the Norman Rockwell Museum.
If you've visited the museum recently and can't place the artwork in your mind, you might have missed the Prince in his dashing naval uniform and characteristic head tilt among the many other figures, famous and not, depicted in Rockwell's "The Saturday People." The illustration first appeared in the October 1966 issue of McCall’s magazine and is currently on display at the museum through the end of May.
The oil on canvas work illustrates the tale of an inventive 13-year-old named Leslie, who thrives on the excitement of her mid-Manhattan world.
"A keen observer of life, Leslie has an active imagination that sometimes enlarges upon reality, adding interest to day-to-day existence as famous and fantastic figures dance among her private thoughts," said Stephanie Plunkett, deputy director/chief curator of the museum, in a statement. "In this work, Rockwell experiments with bright colors and bold, flat patterns and shapes — an artistic approach that he, like other illustrators and painters, explored in the 1960s. Unlike Rockwell’s covers for the Post, which required a distinct focal point, The Saturday People invites the eye to wander across the composition to discover the many unexpected details that Rockwell clearly enjoyed painting. Prince Philip stands tall as a central figure in this work, followed closely behind by his fellow Englishman, Ringo Starr."
In the image, famous individuals move from left to right, while the not-so-famous (including the artist himself and his wife Mollie in cameo appearance) walk from right to left.
Along with Prince Philip, the illustration includes: David McCallum, actor (Man From U.N.C.L.E.); John Lindsay, mayor of New York City; Maria Callas, soprano; Sean Connery, actor; Van Cliburn, pianist; Ringo Starr; Nelson Rockefeller, governor of New York; Jonathan Winters, comedian; Leonard Bernstein, composer/conductor; and Tallulah Bankhead, actress.