NORTH ADAMS — The music hasn't stopped at Mass MoCA; it's just moved to a more intimate indoor setting that requires a smartphone and headphones.
In its latest pivot, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art's performing arts department has dreamed up "Auditory After Hours," a curated listening experience connecting audiences with musicians as they explore the galleries at night.
"This grew out of a need to create a way to bring performances beyond the concerts of Zoom; beyond logging into another livestream performance from an artist's bedroom," said Diane Eber, a senior producer and curator with The Office performing arts + film and a curator of the performing art at Mass MoCA since 1998. "It's so exciting to be able to have another opportunity to create performances that are taking place somewhere other than Zoom."
Performing artists have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as concerts, tours and performances of all sizes were cancelled. And while performances at Mass MoCA were no exception to the rule, with the vast majority being canceled or rescheduled to 2021, a few shows did happen — in a re-imagined concert courtyard, with artists preforming on a new stage 12 feet above the reduced-capacity, socially distanced audience.
But "Auditory After Hours" is about more than bringing audiences inside to listen to music via their smartphones, said Susan Killam, the museum's managing director of performing arts and film.
"We wanted to make it feel like a shared experience, while being able to have it happen in a COVID-19 safe way," she said.
To do that, the curators focused on creating a unique soundscape by inviting the audience into the museum's galleries at night. Those attending arrive at the museum at their reserved time (a limited number of advance-purchase ticket holders are allowed in at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.) and receive a link, via email, to that evening's playlist. From there, they are free to wander the galleries on their own as they listen to the featured artists.
"Auditory After Hours" debuted in November, with three Saturday evenings featuring a sneak peek of the band Son Lux's latest album, "Tomorrows II." (The album was released Dec. 4.)
"Some of the people who came in November had come to the museum before. Others, who came because they were fans of Son Lux, were new to the museum," Killam said. "For many who had been to Mass MoCA before, they said their gallery experience was changed once they were in it [and listening to the curated music.] One gentleman, who comes to the museum regularly, told me he'd been listening so intently that he had lost his sense of place. He had been on his own journey."
She added, "The music really isn't paired to go with the gallery experience, but it's been happening accidentally. People have found their own connections."
The artists, Eber said, are ones who already have an established relationship with Mass MoCA, having previously performed at the museum or have been part of an installation or exhibition, and who fit their curatorial vision.
"We curated with that in mind," she said, of the personal connections being made between the music and exhibitions. "The audio is connecting with the magic of Mass MoCA."
And while not every artist or group being featured as part of "Auditory After Hours" will have a new album to tease, the co-curators said the playlists will feature music ranging from brand new work to deep cuts to never never-before-released tracks.
"Every artist is approaching it differently," Eber said.
Clipping, an experimental hip-hop trio from Los Angeles and December's featured artist, choose to go into their archive and create a gallery soundtrack with material from "The Deep." January's featured artist, Sylvan Esso — singer Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn — an American electronic pop duo from Durham, N.C., is creating something new, as well.
"Sylvan Esso's approach is really interesting. Nick is putting together a modular DJ set incorporating sounds from Sylvan Esso albums," Eber said. "It's been so fun to work with the artists."
While current COVID-19 travel restrictions are limiting who is able to attend the auditory soundscape's current offerings, Killam says there are plans in the works that aim to allow those who are missing out to hear all the featured music, sans Son Lux.
"Our vision is to have a different artist each month through May," she said, noting there is talk of extending the curatorial offerings out further. "Hopefully, we'll be able to put together a menu that would allow individuals to select from a playlist of artists."
And audiences are not only having a great experience, Killam said, but they're also showing up.
"It's all small, but it's a steady audience," she said. "Everyone shows up. That doesn't typically happen."
Eber said the auditory experience is fulfilling a need for both the audience and the artists.
"In the performing arts world, this is a beacon of hope," she said. "It's programming that's safe and not digital screen-orientated. It allows them to make art, record it and provide it to an audience. That's an important part of art. It's a gift to find a channel for that."