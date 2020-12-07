"A Gift of Dance," a free virtual performance by the Olga Dunn Dance Company, will premiere Saturday evening at 7 on the Olga Dunn Dance Company website: olgadunndance.org. The program will available through Jan 15.
Three pieces that specifically celebrate the holidays highlight the virtual performance. Two have been composed to music from "The Nutcracker," and one piece is set to a vocal soundtrack of “'Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The performance also will feature some previews and other surprises.
Dancers for this event include Jamal Ahamad, Rosa Barnaba, Kate Chester, Ava Girard, Hope St. Jock, and Julie Webster.
All the dancers appearing "A Gift of Dance" have been with the dance company anywhere from four to 15 years.
Additional information is available by phone at 413-528-9674; Instagram @olgadunndancecompany, and Facebook @olgadunndance