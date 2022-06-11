With two bandmates sidelined with COVID-19, Ringo Starr has canceled his June 17 Tanglewood appearance, as well as the remaining dates on his current tour through the U.S. and Canada.
The Beatles drummer announced on his website Saturday that the 12 concerts left on his North American trek will be pushed to September 2022 after keyboardist Edgar Winter and guitarist Steve Lukather were diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Tanglewood is working on rescheduling the concert,” according to a Boston Symphony statement. “Ticket holders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets until further information is available about a rescheduled performance. Ticket holders will be contacted directly as soon as information is available.”
Scheduled Starr shows at Tanglewood in the 2020 and 2021 seasons both had to be canceled because of the pandemic.
“We are so sorry to let the fans down,” Starr said in a statement. “It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, COVID is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the fall.”
The 81-year-old musician and his All-Starr Band — which also includes members Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart — were nearly halfway through the 22-date tour prior to its postponement. The trek, Starr’s first outing since 2019, launched on May 27 in Ontario, Canada. Previous U.S. tours in 2020 and 2021 were axed because of the pandemic.
During the second night of Starr’s three-night stand at New York City’s Beacon Theater earlier this week, he alerted the audience that keyboardist Edgar Winter was missing the show due to COVID. Although the All-Starr Band soldiered through a few more gigs, guitarist Steve Lukather next tested positive, making continuing on too difficult, according to Billboard, the show-biz media site.
Ringo and his All-Starr Band previously announced an autumn tour that was set to begin Sept. 23 in Bridgeport, Conn.; the postponed tour dates — which covered East Coast shows stretching from Rhode Island to Florida — will now take place in the weeks prior to the fall trek.