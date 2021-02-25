STOCKBRIDGE — When the Clintons left the White House in 2001, you might remember, they took a few items too many with them.
While a majority of the items were genuine gifts to the former president and first lady, some $28,000 worth of furniture — three sofas, a recliner, an ottoman, a table and four chairs, a rug and a pair of lamps — were returned. But returning the missing items and paying $86,000 for the gifts in an attempt to smooth things over didn’t stop political cartoonist Pat Oliphant from skewering the couple.
Captured in a red Conté crayon drawing on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum, the Clintons are seen running out of the White House clutching the missing items and more. Hillary, in a house dress and apron, makes off with fine china plates; Bill, in overalls, carries off an assortment of items including a rug and a lamp. Oliphant plays up the “country bumpkin” lens through which the highly-educated couple was often viewed.
The drawing is part of a special exhibit “Pat Oliphant: Editorial Cartoons from the Nixon and Clinton Eras,” which includes highlights of the more than 300 drawings, paintings and sculptures by Oliphant that were recently donated by the Louis and Jodi Atkin Family. The exhibit is on display at the museum through May 31.
“Assembling Oliphant’s vision into a collection that has found a home at the Norman Rockwell Museum, speaks to my belief that although Oliphant’s art does not illustrate Rockwell’s America, it does draw a proverbial line in the sand. It dares to cross that line and maybe someday erase it, and frame a new vision of what Rockwell’s America can be,” Louis Atkin said in a statement.
The Clintons were not the only president and first lady Oliphant satirized on editorial pages across the nation. Over the course of the Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist’s career, he covered nine presidents and first families, as well as the countless scandals of each administration.
And no president was safe from his satirical portraiture. Barak Obama was often depicted as a stone-faced Moai on Easter Island; Jimmy Carter as miniature in size compared to those around him; Ronald Reagan in Jim Jones-esque attire. Nixon was often drawn dressed as an emperor or as Napoleon. Not even Donald Trump escaped Oliphant’s pen. Two years into retirement, the cartoonist returned to his drawing board, in 2017, for two cartoons featuring Trump and then chief strategist Steve Bannon. In one, Trump tries on a Nazi uniform, while Bannon, in the background, signals his approval with a salute.
The Rockwell’s collection focuses heavily on two presidential administrations, those of Nixon and Clinton.
“Louis is a big appreciator of political art because he believes that it gets at these underlying truths that we are needing to see in society and the artist has a special power to reveal things that words cannot,” said chief curator Stephanie Haboush Plunkett, who said the museum made a special effort to open the exhibit prior to president’s day. “I was thinking it would be so exciting to get it up for President’s Day and to commemorate the changing of the presidential guard … Just within our current political climate, it’s interesting to look back at the work. With the drawings what we tried to do was revisit the issues that Oliphant was addressing at the time.”
The opening coincided with the conclusion of Trump’s second impeachment trial. Impeachment is something he shares with the two presidents featured in the show. Nixon, while the subject of formal impeachment proceedings, preemptively resigned. Clinton was impeached on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice stemming from a sexual harassment lawsuit and testimony denying a sexual relationship with a White House intern. He was acquitted on both counts and remained in office.
“It’s kind of amazing in some ways, how similar the things we are dealing with today are to back then,” Plunkett said.
Oliphant, an Australian by birth, began covering U.S. politics as the editorial cartoonist for The Denver Post in 1964. During the span of his career, Oliphant limited his interactions with his subjects, a move to allow him to keep his satire unbiased.
And no stone was left unturned.
In his critique of the Clinton administration, the show’s works include cartoons tackling everything from the former president’s “But, I didn’t inhale” remark about his use of marijuana while attending Oxford University, to his relationship with Monica Lewinsky, to the Whitewater Scandal. Hillary Clinton, too, was often the subject of Oliphant’s gaze, as she was an active member of her husband’s political career before launching her own.
Oliphant documented most everything Hillary did, Plunkett said. His coverage ranged from poking fun at an attempt to make Hillary look more domestic (“Hillary’s Kitchen”) after documents subpoenaed as part of the Whitewater scandal investigation were found in her “book room” to depicting her as “The Carpetbagger,” a take on how New Yorkers’ felt about the Clintons’ move there to establish residency prior to her U.S. Senate campaign.
For the Nixon administration, the topics range from the Vietnam War to a public argument with the steel workers about price increases to the Watergate investigation hearings being aired on television.
More noticeable in the Nixon artworks is the trademark evolution of Oliphant’s satiric portraiture; failure to live up to expectations leads the caricature’s already exaggerated features to “age, sag, shrink, weaken or bloat.” Others, like Carter and George W. Bush, grew smaller and smaller during their time in office.
“This is how he came to draw Nixon, with those [bushy] eyebrows, deep set eyes and the bulging cheeks,” Plunkett said, referencing a drawing from the end of Nixon’s presidency.
She said Nixon’s appearance morphed during his tenure. In the beginning, Oliphant drew Nixon with less pronounced features and a rounder, rubbery face. But as his presidency progress, Nixon’s face became more bloated, his eyes dark, sunken in and sinister.
Bookending the exhibit are almost identical cartoons of Nixon and Clinton, each conferring with Abraham Lincoln, or rather his iconic statue at the Lincoln Memorial. Both are asking if Lincoln’s statement, “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time,” has any wiggle room.
Made 25 years apart, those political cartoons, featuring Lincoln, are one example of Oliphant’s visual nod to the cyclical nature of politics.
“I see a history lesson. The country is working in circles. I do a lot of reading of history, and find out they’re doing the same things. Every administration is circular and gives the same way of doing things to the next administration and the next generation, and the next. There’s the corruption and the frustration, but nothing ever seems to get done. But for a cartoonist that’s OK. We just have to change their names,” Oliphant told The Atlantic in a 2014 interview celebrating his 50-year career.