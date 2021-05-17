A.J. Vittone is best known as a sports broadcaster, but the Pittsfield-native has expanded his resume to include the title of TV movie producer.
Vittone is credited as an associate producer of the movie, "Sorority Sister Killer," which debuted Sunday on Lifetime.
The Lifetime Network thriller, directed by Tom Shell and starring Sarah Fisher and René Ashton, follows two college freshmen, Lacey and Tara, who pledge Kappa sorority together. After an incident goes too far, Lacey leaves and pledges another sorority. When Tara turns up dead at a frat party, the Kappa sisters accuse Lacey of murder. Lacey and her mother, a former Kappa sister, must work to clear her name. When police charge Lacey with Tara's murder, the pair decide to track down the real killer on their own.
A 1990 graduate of St. Joseph's Central High School, Vittone now resides in Los Angeles and works for K5IVE Media, which created and developed the movie. Vittone also served as a producer on a second K5IVE movie, "Deadly Seduction," which is scheduled for release in the fall.
Vittone has spent the majority of his career in front of the camera, as a broadcast sports anchor/reporter, appearing on local news affiliate stations WRGB-TV 'CBS 6 News' in Albany, N.Y.; WENY-TV 'ABC 36 News' in Elmira, N.Y.; and WWLP-TV 'NBC 22 News' in Springfield, where he contributed as a reporter for the "Real to Reel" magazine program. He also has worked as a commentator/host for the Final Fight Championship "Fight Dome Series" on CBS Sports Network. He also has appeared in several television programs and advertisements, including \he STARZ Network original series, "Magic City", and the popular 2014 "Beats by Dre" commercial/ad campaign featuring NFL Star Richard Sherman.
Recently, when Vittone was asked on a podcast how an individual becomes a film producer in Hollywood, he jokingly responded, "You spend 20 years as a television sports broadcaster/journalist, obviously that's how it happens with everyone, right?"
"I'm excited to be embarking on this new journey in my career," he added. "Being one of the people responsible for making an entire movie come together with all of its moving parts is, as you can imagine, incredibly rewarding."
Missed the debut of "Sorority Sister Killer"? You can watch the movie online at mylifetime.com/movies/sorority-sister-killer (sign-in required).