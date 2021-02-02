Pittsfield native Raiche Wright is climbing the charts with her latest single “Pick a Side,” from her upcoming debut album.
The singer has been gaining national attention since her 2018 hit "Money Pies," and is now ranking on Billboard's Adult R&B category, currently sitting at No. 8 on the charts with "Pick a Side." She was also chosen last week as one of Billboard's "15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2021."
Raiche also gained attention in December when singer Alicia Keys reshared a video Raiche had posted of herself singing a cover of Keys' "Jill Scott" on Instagram. Keys' post when out to her more than 20 million followers.
"I’m extremely happy that someone who I look up to in music [supports what I do]," Raiche said in an email to The Eagle. "Working my way up in this industry has been a hard, but gratifying, process, and I’m nowhere close to my full potential. It’s a crazy ride and I’m just happy to be on it. There’s so much more to come, God willing."
Raiche also saw a resurgence in the popularity of her debut EP “Drive,” (originally released in 2019), in April 2020, when it was featured as the closing track in Episode 3 of the Netflix series, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker."