This holiday season promises to be intimate and, while you may not be planning a meal for the whole extended family, there are countless ways to remember how special this time of year really is. When it comes to your dinner table, fun and DIY accents can strike the perfect balance between low-key and festive.
Bring nature to the table
With so many of us facing financial worries, pandemic stress and winter blues, it seems we could all use a little something to brighten our spirits. Take an opportunity to walk outside and mindfully collect natural elements like fragrant pine branches and late season herbs, or bring the kids and make it a collaborative effort. You’ll be getting some fresh air, staying distanced from others, and saving money to boot. Use what you find to flex your creative muscles and craft a centerpiece, place settings and more.
Let the light in
There’s something about candlelight that’s warming from the inside out. To infuse your table with an extra layer of warmth and comfort this year, you can use any candles and candleholders that you have on hand to create a stunning centerpiece or table accents. If you want to take it to the next level, shop for some unique pieces from local or independent makers or businesses. You’ll not only add a unique touch to your table, you’ll be supporting others in the process.
Get kraft-y, and remember what matters
While some of us may opt for the fancy tableware even with smaller gatherings, it’s also tempting to keep it simple. Save yourself a load of laundry, and grab a roll of kraft paper from your local hardware store. The earthy tone complements just about any color scheme you choose, and you can indulge your inner messy-eater without a care, while also getting creative during dessert or cocktails. Write down a few things you’re grateful for before sharing them, or use the surface for a fun after-dinner game or art project to bring everyone together. Sometimes, it’s the simple things that help us remember what matters most.