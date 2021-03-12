At one point in his non-memoir memoir, “This is Not a Memoir,” theater director, writer, actor Andre Gregory (yes, THAT Andre Gregory of ”My Dinner With Andre” fame) talks about Polish theater director and theorist Jerzy Grotowski’s “poor theater” principles; the things theater can do without.
“All (theater) needs,” Gregory writes, “is one actor and one spectator.”
As it happens, there was not even one spectator in Barrington Stage Company’s Boyd-Quinson Mainstage when the accomplished, very fine 10th edition of its annual 10X10 New Plays Festival was filmed with four cameras under strict COVID-19 protocols.
It’s no accident that this year’s festival of 10 new 10-minute plays — streaming Thursday through Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons through March 21 via Barrington Stage Company’s website — barringtonstageco.org — begins with Brent Askari’s “Protecting the Innocent,” which finds two parents — Laura (Maya Loren Jackson) and Derrick (Matt Neely) — trying to develop a strategy for keeping their Santa-believing 4-year-old daughter from prematurely coming downstairs, even if that means scaring her a bit.
Ghosts, monsters, things that go bump in the night come into play. Dad admires his daughter’s ability to believe in magic and fantasy, wonder, Santa Claus.
“She’s going to grow up to find magic is hard to find,” Laura says.
“What can we do?” Derrick asks.
“The best we can,” Laura replies.
To one degree or another, the nine plays that follow deal with people who are doing the best they can to live, survive, reach for the light; find comfort and hope in the midst of adversity.
In Scott Mullen’s lovely “People Will Talk,” two solitary figures, Martha (the remarkable Peggy Pharr Wilson) and Owen (a touching Matt Neely) are getting to know each other, by chance, on the edge of the roof of a 12-story apartment building. Neither, seemingly, is there for the view. Martha has been battling cancer. Owen is bi-polar, sometimes on his meds, sometimes off, and wrestling with a crushing disappointment in love. In the midst of despair, life struggles to be heard.
In Alex Dremann’s even more affecting, graceful and nuanced “Speed Play,” two people on a park bench — Jackie (Maya Loren Jackson) and Henry (Doug Harris) — are spending their lunch time in an inventive game making up stories about strangers walking by in the park within the span of a turn of a small hour glass. They give each porter points. It’s a delicate game they play. Beneath a surface air of easy familiarity, one senses a kind of loneliness, vulnerability, fragility in both of them. This is so delicately, perfectly played.
Seeming opposites also make connection in the smartly played and written ”Happy Birthday, Leonard,” by Walter Thinnes. The play is set in a hotel room in Atlantic City, N.J. A wife, Eleanor (Wilson) has bought the services of a call girl named Sunshine Jackson as a midnight surprise birthday present for her husband on his 70th birthday. Sunshine’s early arrival gives the accommodating Eleanor a chance to find out a bit about Sunshine. In the course of their conversation, Eleanor has few, if any, illusions about her own life, her marriage. She has come to terms with her own accommodations long ago. She has done the best she can with her life; more than that as she finds satisfactions in the accomplishments of her three now-adult sons.
Throughout the plays in 10X10, the life force is determined to assert itself even if from “the other side." In John Minigan’s wonderfully sly and clever “A Dateless Bargain With Engrossing Death,” a 33-year-old IT database wiz named Bobby Atcheson (Doug Harris), gets an unexpected chance to get a little of his own back against the former president of their college fraternity, Dick Follansbee (a wonderfully robust Neely), who blocked Bobby's attempt to pledge. Now, years later, Follansbee shows up unexpectedly and mysteriously on the deck of Bobby’s condo on an unusual mission ... and negotiations are on.
The life force is very much in play in Christine Foster’s enigmatic “Blind Larks,” which finds four teachers (Wilson, Jackson, Robert Zukerman, Keri Safran) trapped by a cave collapse while on a field trip with other teachers.
“On the Rocks,” a play by Jessica Provenz, finds a father (Zukerman) enlisting the aid of his son (Neely), daughter-in-law (Safran) and grandson (Harris) as he orchestrates a decidedly offbeat election campaign for the presidency of a condominium association in Boca Raton.
“On the Rocks” is not only about assertions of the life force. It is about the things we do for love — a not uncommon theme in these “Tens.”
In Marj O’Neill-Butler’s “Finding Help,” a daughter’s love for her fiercely independent self-neglectful mother — Safran and Wilson, respectively — leads her to hire a part-time in-home caregiver, played by Harris with amiability, compassion and strength.
Love is front and center in Jonathan Cook’s overextended “Don’t Call Me Cupid” in which an admittedly unlikely Cupid (Zukerman) makes a terrible mistake and is forced to make amends to a girl named Katheryn (Jackson), whose boyfriend (Harris) gets in the way of one of Cupid’s arrows, and her roommate Page (Safran), who recognizes an opportunity when she sees one.
Even the notorious Lizzie Borden is in seeming need of love. In a deliciously sublime performance that goes the limits without pushing beyond, Safran, in Ellen Abrams’ “Lizzie Borden gets Engaged” gives us a formidable Borden interviewing potential prospects for marriage — a butcher (Harris), a baker (Neely) and a candlestick maker (Zukerman). As it happens, that’s not all Borden wants in this devilish play that also looks at the sly advantages of celebrity, even if murderous notoriety is attached.
Between them, Julianne Boyd and Matthew Penn have directed these plays with a delicate, unassuming touch that allows the playwrights and their characters to speak for themselves. The acting ensemble — all of its members 10X10 Festival veterans — is uniformly smart, resourceful and appealing.
The distancing and other protocols allow for revealing nuances that might not otherwise be felt without those protocols. The staging is natural, balanced.
After the closing credits have finished, the last image is a ghost light — that tradition in the theater that leaves one bare bulb burning through the night on a bare stage ostensibly for protection of anyone who might wander onto the stage in an otherwise darkened theater and fall off. There also is a superstition that ghosts inhabit theaters and the light keeps the ghosts away lest they do mischief in the absence of humans.
In the context of 10X10, the ghost light also is about continuity; it’s about imagination and wonder. It’s about seeking and finding light in the midst of darkness, as do so many of the characters in this year’s 10X10.
“The idea of the ghost light on the stage in a dark theater is very, very magical,” veteran Broadway stage manager Matt Stern is quoted as saying in an October 2015 article in Atlas Obscura.
“You see that little glow onstage, you can see the edge of the proscenium, like ‘Wow, we’re in this place where anything can happen, who knows what ghosts are lurking around and what wonderful shows have been here before;” are here now; are yet to come.