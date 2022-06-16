Ringo Starr and his All-Starr band show at Tanglewood has been rescheduled

LENOX — The fourth time may be the charm.

The postponed Ringo Starr and his All-Starr band show at Tanglewood, originally slated for Friday night (June 17) is now set for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. Gates will open for the two-hour show at 3 p.m.

Starr had bowed out of the remainder of his summer North American tour last Saturday when two of his band members tested positive for COVID-19. The postponed performances, and previously scheduled fall concerts, will now start at Tanglewood and conclude on Oct. 20 in Mexico City.

Because of the pandemic, the Beatles drummer had to cancel shows at Tanglewood in 2020 and 2021, and then postponed the opening show in the Popular Artists series on Friday.

According to the BSO’s announcement, ticket holders can use their original tickets to attend the rescheduled performance on Labor Day.

Those who cannot use their tickets on that day can get a credit for a future Tanglewood, Boston Pops or Symphony Hall concert in Boston or donate the value of the tickets to the BSO.

They can also request a refund by emailing tickets@BSO.org. The deadline for refund requests is Aug. 15.

Starr’s keyboardist Edgar Winter and guitarist Steve Lukather were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

“We are so sorry to let the fans down,” Starr said in a statement last weekend. “As we all know, COVID is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the fall.”

The 81-year-old musician and his All-Starr Band — which also includes members Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart — were nearly halfway through the 22-date tour prior to its postponement. The trek, Starr’s first outing since 2019, launched on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.

Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger, 78, also came down with COVID earlier this week, forcing the postponement of a show in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.