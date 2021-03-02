PITTSFIELD — A large-scale collaborative art and performance project honoring the lives of women in America returns to The Whitney Center for the Arts for the second time this summer.
"Rites of Passage: 20/20 Vision" will be at The Whitney Center for the Arts, 42 Wendell Ave. Aug. 13-16 with two live performances each day.
The Whit hosted the first Rites of Passage in 2013 installation-performance which featured 65 local women artists.
This year's Rites of Passage will focus specifically on the lives and visionary futures of Black, Indigenous, Immigrant, Women of Color in America, created in collaboration with dozens of women artists of color from around the United States.
The audience will travel through the house experiencing each of its 21 rooms as a “rite of passage” in the lives of women of color from birth to death.
The organizers are planning live performances, with an online option. The live performances will occur in accordance with state guidelines for COVID-19 safety for distancing, gathering, mask requirements, and venue limits at the time.
20/20 Vision will feature rooms titled "Migration Diaspora,” No Longer Secret," “Queer Luv” and “Legacy” — exploring such current issues as #BlackLivesMatter, #MeToo, immigration justice, LGBTQ rights and reproductive justice.
Local Berkshire organizations partnering with the project include Multicultural BRIDGE, R.O.P.E., the Elizabeth Freeman Center, and Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
"The Whit is extremely excited to host Rites of Passage again," Ghazi Kazmi, executive director of the Whitney Center for the Arts, said in an announcement.
"The Whit ... began with hosting ROP back in 2013. After being shut down since last March due to COVID, it is very fitting that our first post-COVID event will once again be Rites of Passage (which) carries forward the legacy of (the Whit's) 19th century mansion as the former Women’s Club, while also bringing women of color artists and creatives to the Berkshires."
The Rites of Passage Project was founded by Pooja Prema, also founder and director of The Ritual Theatre, a site-specific theater company based in South County.
Complete information is available online at RitesofPassageProject.Org/2020Vision