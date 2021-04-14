Grass is growin’, time to think about mowin’. The warm weather of last week awakened grass, and now cooler and somewhat moist conditions have spurred grass growth. However, before cranking up the mower, rake the lawn to remove dead grass, leaves, twigs, hat and corn cob pipe from your melted snowman, and other accumulated debris from last fall and winter. A few lawns may also have mounds of soil created by moles; these will need to be leveled by raking.
Temper your enthusiasm to start mowing until grass height reaches about 4 to 4 1/2 inches. At that point, set the cutting height of your mower to 3 inches. I know that doesn’t sit well with those who feel their lawns should resemble the 18th green at the Augusta National. However, roots are actively growing now and rely on food in the form of carbohydrates produced by the grass leaves to support that growth. Cutting grass too low reduces carbohydrate production and therefore suppresses root development.
Turf grass specialists often refer to the 1/3 rule when mowing. That means no more than one-third of the existing grass height should be removed at any one mowing. This becomes especially important when temperatures warm up in summer and growth of grass slows, thus reducing the amount of food sent down to sustain growth of grass roots. (That sounds almost political.)
So, sharpen your blades … mower blades … and get ready to mow.
GARDENING TASKS ABOUND
Sharpen your gardening skills by tending to these tasks:
- Use a soil thermometer to measure soil temperatures. Soil temperature is a determining factor in deciding when to plant or transplant vegetables and flowers. Soil thermometers are not expensive and can usually be purchased at garden centers. A meat thermometer may be used as a substitute. When using a soil or meat thermometer, push the probe into a depth of 4 inches and wait a few minutes before reading the temperature. The best time to take soil temperature is early morning.
- Sow seeds of cool weather crops when garden soil is workable and soil temperature is at least 50 F. At our garden in West Stockbridge, soil temperature was 52 F this past Monday. Crops which can be planted now are arugula, Asian greens, beets, carrots, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, mustard greens, parsley, radish, spinach, peas and turnip. Where garden soils are usually slow to warm up for whatever reason, build a few raised beds. Soils in raised beds warm more quickly than garden soils. Sowing seeds in raised beds should be no problem at all at this time.
- Sow seeds of hardy annual flowers in flower borders now. Sweet pea, sweet alyssum, snapdragon, stock, verbena, annual phlox and bachelor’s button are some that can tolerate cool soils. Plant some in separately prepared beds for use later as a source of cut flowers.
- Move seedlings of vegetables and flowers started indoors to cold frames to acclimate to outdoor conditions before transplanting them to the garden. Just be sure to monitor the temperature in the cold frames. Leaving the cold frame lid closed on a sunny day will result in overheating and damage or death to seedlings. Acclimation of seedlings takes about 7 to 10 days. No cold frame? Then move seedlings outdoors to a wind-protected, semi-shady location for an hour the first day, and increase the exposure by an hour each day thereafter over a 10-day period before planting in the garden. Acclimated vegetable seedlings that can be transplanted to the garden this month include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower and onions.
- Be prepared to water vegetables growing in raised beds more frequently than those in in-ground beds as the soil in raised beds dries more quickly. Moisture loss can be slowed by mulching.
- Prune grapes if not already done. Save some of pruned off stems and try rooting these. Shorten the stems so that there are 3 or 4 leaf buds remaining on each. The cut base of each stem should be an inch below the lowest leaf bud. Dip the end of each stem in a rooting hormone and insert them in the ground or in pots filled with potting soil. The lowest leaf bud should be an inch below soil level. Keep the soil moist. Rooting will take about 3 weeks.
- Increase the number of lilacs in your landscape by digging up some suckers around the base of a lilac. Immediately replant these.
- Prune summer flowering shrubs, but allow spring blooming shrubs to complete their floral display before pruning. While you have the pruning shears in hand, prune roses. Thin out the weakest looking canes, as well as any dead or damaged canes. The remaining canes may be cut back a little if needed.
- Apply a deer and rabbit repellent to the leaves of tulips. Tulips are candy to these critters. There are several commercial repellents that work well and many are made of natural, organic materials. However, there are recipes for homemade repellents that are easy to find via an internet search. Many of these are simple combinations of chopped garlic, hot pepper, dish soap and water. It’d be a fun experiment testing your own homemade recipes, if you don’t mind risking losing some tulips.