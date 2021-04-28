“Yellow” doesn’t usually come up in discussions of a person’s favorite color. Perhaps it is the negative connotations often assigned to the term, e.g. cowardly, deceitful. Yet, “yellow” is also associated with happiness and warmth, among other positive implications. In the horticultural world, yellow is the color of many of the earliest spring-blooming shrubs and flowers.

This point becomes perfectly clear as one travels about the Berkshires and is overcome with happiness and warmth at the sight of forsythias and daffodils planted along the roadside.