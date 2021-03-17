Spring has sprung! That’s what the calendar says, and if the forecast I am reading today as I write is correct, it will truly feel like it has sprung. With the arrival of spring and warm weather, there is a temptation to immediately jump into gardens and start digging. However, that could create a problem if soils are still quite wet. Even if not digging or tilling, just walking on wet soil can disrupt its structure due to compaction. The same also applies to stomping around on moisture-saturated lawns.
The technique I use to determine when garden soil is ready to be tilled is one I learned as a child watching old Western movies. In many movies, there was a scene where early settlers moving west would leap from their covered wagons and scoop up a handful of soil. Of course, they were getting a sense of the texture of the soil to determine its value for farming. In our gardens, we can use the same technique … minus the covered wagon. Simply scoop a handful of soil and squeeze it. If upon release, and a bit of prodding with your thumb, the soil remains in a clump, it is not ready to be tilled. On the other hand, if the soil clump falls apart upon prodding, it is time to get to work preparing for planting.
You may be thinking: “Has this guy been drinking fermented cabbage juice or are there any vegetable crops which can be planted this early in the season?”
The answer is “yes” — for the vegetable planting, that is. While I don’t recommend transplanting seedlings this early in the season, there are seeds of several crops that can be sown directly into garden soils that are dry enough to be workable. These cold-tolerant vegetables include: most greens (lettuce, arugula, Asian greens, mustard, and spinach), broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, radishes, kohlrabi, onions, beets and peas. Placing floating row covers over such sowings will warm the soil and hasten seed germination while protecting emerging seedlings from sudden cold snaps should spring become unsprung.
Gardeners who rely almost entirely on raised beds will certainly be able to get an early start to sowing seeds of the afore-mentioned crops. Even those with large garden space should consider building a few raised beds to facilitate an early start. If the beds have hoops to support sheets of clear plastic, seeding may begin even earlier.
Those who may not be able to do direct (outdoor) seed sowing now can turn their focus on starting seeds indoors. Some are discouraged from doing so due to the perception that it can be costly in terms of containers, heating mats for germination and lighting. Their perception is often correct. However, there are ways of cutting back on expenses. For example, instead of buying seed flats or pots made of plastic or peat, re-purpose containers you already have. These could be the plastic containers in which food items, such as mushrooms and strawberries, are often sold. Some of these containers already have holes in them but, if not, drill a few holes for drainage.
Another option is to use the core tubes from rolls of toilet paper or paper towels. Cut the toilet paper tubes in half and the paper towel tubes in 2- to 2 1/2-inch lengths. Place the tubes on trays, fill each tube with a soilless germination mix and then sow seeds in each tube. Since they are bio-degradable, the paper tubes and accompanying seedlings can be set into the garden soil when it’s time for transplanting.
Other cost-cutting practices:
— Place each container with seeds in clear plastic bags to maintain a moist environment for germination.
— Set containers atop the refrigerator, where the heat generated by the fridge’s compressor will provide warmth for germination. Other heat sources could be radiators, baseboard heating ducts and desk lamps with incandescent bulbs. Don’t fret too much over finding a heat source. Those cold-tolerant crops mentioned above can germinate at temperatures as low as 40 F.
— Once seeds have germinated, they’ll need light. So, move containers near a sunny window, but remove the plastic bags to prevent overheating of seedlings.
With some thought, I’m sure that one could come up with many more ways to save money and successfully produce seedlings for transplanting to the garden.
EARLY GARDENING TASKS
Other tasks to strain the brain:
— Start tuberous begonias for hanging baskets. When setting the tubers in the potting medium, be sure that the concave surface faces up.
— Sow seeds of geranium indoors for healthy plants to set out in late May. Hybrid seed geraniums tend to be more vigorous and healthy than those started from cuttings.
— Cull garlic cloves that are shriveling or sprouting. Plant several of these in a broad flower pot. Harvest the young shoots that rise from these cloves and use them to flavor soups, stews, salads, and other recipes in need of a little garlic flavoring.
— Sharpen the pruning shears. Prune blueberry bushes, grape vines and raspberries. Pruning these will encourage vigorous growth and promote high yields.
KUDOS TO FELLOW COLUMNIST
Now that my brain is drained, I want to extend a big “Thank you!” to Thom Smith for the detailed information he presented in his column last week on the lifestyles of deer ticks, a.k.a. blacklegged ticks, and those humans who wish to avoid playing host to these disease vectors. I highly recommend that you save that column for future reference on how to protect yourself from tick attachments when working in your gardens.