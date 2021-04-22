“Yellow” doesn’t usually come up in discussions of a person’s favorite color. Perhaps it is the negative connotations often assigned to the term, e.g. cowardly, deceitful. Yet, “yellow” is also associated with happiness and warmth, among other positive implications. In the horticultural world, yellow is the color of many of the earliest spring-blooming shrubs and flowers.
This point becomes perfectly clear as one travels about the Berkshires and is overcome with happiness and warmth at the sight of forsythias and daffodils planted along the roadside. Though many people locate these plantings in various sites closer to their house, it is the roadside plants that are most shared to the delight of passersby. Could that be why people seem a bit more happy and hopeful after a year of gloom and angst?
LITTLE RAYS OF SUNSHINE
Need a bit more cheer and optimism? Here are some activities which will cast rays of sunshine to enhance your mood … and muscle energy … this week:
- Begin harvesting rhubarb once the leaf stalks are about 10 inches or more in length, though some rhubarb gurus prefer to wait until the stalks have reached full length. Never cut off the stalks. Rather, grasp the stalk, pull down and twist it. The reason for twisting off, as opposed to cutting off, the stalks is that cutting results in a portion of stem left behind. That stem stub will eventually rot and may result in a diseased plant. After harvesting, cut off the leaves and toss them onto the compost pile. Most often, I use the broad leaves of rhubarb to smother weeds in the garden. The leaves of rhubarb should not be eaten since they contain high levels of oxalic acid, which is toxic to humans. Continue the harvest through early June. Though rhubarb may be used right after harvest as a pie filling or in jams, and jellies, it may also be chopped and frozen.
- Spread finished compost over gardens and work it into the soil. On the other hand, partially finished compost can be used as mulch between crop rows or around plants in flower borders. By season’s end, this mulch should be fully decomposed and may be worked into the soil then.
- Buy certified disease-free seed potatoes at a local garden center or farm supply store as opposed to using potatoes from the supermarket. Small potatoes, about the size of an egg, may be planted directly into the garden. Prepare larger potatoes for planting by cutting them into 1 1/2-inch chunks, each piece with at least one eye. Allow these cut pieces to air dry for several days. Dusting the pieces with powdered sulfur before planting will help prevent scab disease. To plant, make 6 inch-deep furrows, set in the seed pieces cut side down and 12 inches apart. Cover the potatoes with 3 inches of soil. Potatoes may also be planted in containers, but it would take a lot of containers to equal what could be planted in the garden. However, it is an option for those with limited garden space.
- Plant seedlings of mid- and late-season varieties of broccoli 18 inches apart. Early varieties could be planted a little closer. Research has shown that broccoli head size is related to spacing of the plants within the row, i.e. the closer the spacing, the smaller the head. I wonder if that applies to humans as well?
- Use hand shears or hedge clippers to prune back the stems of old lavender plants by one-third. This will in new vigorous growth. On the other hand, never cut back into old wood, that is, the portion of stem where there are no leaves.
- Consider blue false indigo (Baptisia australis) when looking for trouble-free, low-maintenance plants to add to your flower border or naturalized meadow. It is also a great plant in a pollinator garden as it attracts bees and butterflies. Just give it plenty of room since each plant will grow to a width of 3 or 4 feet.
- Edge shrub and flower borders periodically through the growing season to prevent grass and weeds from creeping in and mingling with those plants. Edging is a little easier now since soils are moist. A flat edged spade or half-moon edger can be used for edging, but an edging attachment to a string weed trimmer makes the job quite easy.
- For an almost fool-proof and magnificent flower, plant corms of gladiolus. Plant the corms 6 inches deep in groups of six among perennials. If using strictly as cut flowers, plant the corms in rows in the vegetable garden.
- Celebrate Arbor Day on April 30 by planting a tree. Need incentive? Trees help cool your home in summer, act as wind break, increase the value of your home, attract birds, and remove pollutants from the air. Okay, if you’re not going to plant a tree, at least go out and hug one.