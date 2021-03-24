Wow! That was some warm up earlier this week. As I look ahead, it appears that was just Mother Nature’s tease. As I recall, she did the same earlier this month when on March 11 a high temperature of 66 F was recorded at Pittsfield Airport. That was soon followed by temperatures dropping into single digits on some mornings. We may not get single-digit temperatures the rest of this month and the next, but these temperature fluctuations can be very frustrating for gardeners.
Alternating freezing and thawing can be especially damaging to plant roots. When soils thaw at warm temperatures, water from melting snow or ice will seep into the soil. When temperatures drop below freezing again, water in the soil freezes and expands, lifting the soil as it does. This is commonly referred to as frost heaving. Such heaving has the effect of tearing plant roots anchored in the soil. Though freezing/thawing cycles can potentially have a negative effect on any plant, those newly planted late last year are especially prone to being damaged since they may be completely lifted out of the soil, thus exposing their roots to freezing temperatures. The best way to prevent this is to be sure that bare soils are mulched.
So, what is my point? It is simply that bare soil in plant beds should be mulched in fall and that mulches should remain in place at least until temperatures moderate.
MULCH IS THE ANSWER ...
As mentioned last week, any thoughts of digging or tilling garden soils must be decided on the basis of soil moisture level. Digging or tilling wet soil can result in compaction, which, in turn, reduces soil porosity. Porosity refers to the pores or spaces between soil particles. This is important because those pore spaces play a role in not only allowing excess water to drain from soil, but smaller pores also hold water that is available for plant growth. In addition, the pores contain oxygen, essential for root growth and subsequent plant growth and health.
Where soils have been damaged by compaction, the best immediate remedy is to incorporate organic matter into the soil. A good source of organic matter is compost. However, that assumes that you have a compost pile or source for compost. If not, animal manures or peat moss are alternatives, but these may either be difficult to obtain or expensive.
For the long haul, I suggest starting a compost pile. This does not require any expense or special equipment. Our compost pile is just that, a pile. For those whose aesthetic sensibilities are offended by the appearance of a pile of organic garbage in the yard, there are various bins and barrels available on the market, some of which cost several hundred dollars. A cheaper bin can be made by simple drilling holes in the sides of a garbage can, perhaps painted green to make it less obtrusive. Another option, and one we often use, is to make a cylinder of sturdy wire fencing. Instructions for building more elaborate compost bins can easily be found by searching the internet.
Occasional turning over materials in a compost pile or bin will speed decomposition of the organic matter. If in no rush to create finished compost, this step is not necessary. The organic material will still decompose, but will take months longer. This method is known as cold composting since little heat is generated during the decay process.
SOME NOT-SO-RANDOM THOUGHTS
While my brain is still generating some heat, here are some other thoughts for anxious gardeners:
- Don’t discard any poinsettias still lingering in the house from this past winter. They are probably showing some new growth at this time. Prune the old parts of branches back to where new shoots are developing. Refresh the plants by repotting in new soil.
- Start seeds of peppers and eggplant indoors, but wait another week or two before starting the tomatoes. Results of research have shown that tomato seedlings that are 6 to 8 weeks old are best for transplanting since they experience less transplant shock.
- Finish pruning grape vines, fruit trees, raspberries and blueberries. Stick some of the pruned canes from grapes in the ground. With a little luck, they’ll root in a few weeks and you’ll have enough new plants to add to your vineyard.
- Make frequent examinations of the undersides of leaves on all houseplants for evidence of aphids and spider mites. These are the favored residences for these common houseplant pests. Apply insecticidal soap or neem oil to bring these pests under control before they undergo a population explosion.
- Take cuttings from perennial herbs overwintered on the window sill to start a supply of plants for setting outdoors later in spring. Herbs rooting from cuttings include rosemary, winter savory, French tarragon, scented geraniums, lemon verbena and pineapple sage. Herbs, such as thyme, mints, lemon balm and chives, may be divided.