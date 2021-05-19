It was only a few weeks ago that Berkshire County was in the “Abnormally Dry” category according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. At the time, year-to-date precipitation was a little over 4 inches below normal. Since then, rainfall has been frequent and we’ve made up just about the entire deficit.

If your garden is looking muddy, columnist Ron Kujawski has some tips to help dry you and your soil out.